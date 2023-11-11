Does Barbra Streisand have any children?

Broadway star Barbra Streisand has reached such immeasurable heights of fame that it’s natural for avid fans to wonder about her life off the stage. From her accolades for her music to the numerous critically acclaimed films she has been in, Streisand’s star seems to rise above all others.

But she does have connections to other renowned names. She and Elliott Gould were quite the famous couple before divorcing in 1971. In the late ‘90s, she married actor James Brolin, and the two have been together ever since. But have these unions yielded any children? Streisand has publicized her love for some children, but these are fur babies and not of the human variety. The Funny Girl actor’s beloved Coton de Tulear, named Samantha, was a constant companion until she died in 2017. But Streisand was not ready to let her go and wasted no time cloning the dog.

You read that right. Streisand’s current dogs — Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett — were cloned from Samantha’s cells, as she told Variety.

“They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

Considering Streisand’s net worth and her love for her furry companion, money seemed to be no object in this case. But are her beloved dogs the only ones that the star mothers?

Who are Barbra Streisand’s children?

Photo via Columbia Pictures

Streisand has a legacy all her own in her massive success on stage and screen. But she also has a legacy in her children. The Way We Were star shares one son with Gould, born in 1966. Per People Magazine, Streisand reflected in her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, that she hadn’t expected this to be a turn that her life would take.

“The news was a shock. For years I had honestly thought there was something wrong with me because I had never gotten pregnant. Having a baby seemed like something for other women, not for me.”

Not much is known about Jason Gould, as he doesn’t like being directly in the limelight. With such famous parents, no one can really blame him. Only in recent years has Streisand’s son branched out into entertainment. In 2012, he started performing with his mother on stage, despite reservations that the two voices would be compared. But he stayed the course and released an album of his own in 2017.

In addition to her biological son, Streisand also has three stepchildren through her relationship with Brolin. Brolin had Jess and equally as successful Dune actor, Josh, with his first wife, Jane Cameron Agee. He would later have Molly with his second wife, Jane Smithers. Brolin and Streisand have no children together but have a blended household of dogs and humans.