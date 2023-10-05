Does Priyanka Chopra have sisters? Her family in the entertainment industry, explained

Priyanka Chopra is best known in the United States for her role in the hit ABC drama series Quantico and her relationship with pop star Nick Jonas. But, before she rose to fame in the United States, she had an impressive career in India and family ties to the fashion and film industries.

Prior to her breakout role as Alex Parrish, which made her the first South Asian actress to lead a primetime network series in the United States, Chopra was one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She starred in several Bollywood films and won the Miss World competition in 2000. Some of her Indian film accolades include a National Film Award, a Padma Shri Award, and several Filmfar Awards for her role in movies like Andaaz and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Despite leaving the Bollywood world to pursue Hollywood stardom, Chopra still has several family members who are making up for her absence. Though she only has one sibling, a brother, who doesn’t seem to be involved in the movie industry, her cousins Parineeti Chopra, Barbie Handa, and Meera Chopra are all successful Bollywood actresses and models. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, is also a successful Indian Film Producer.

Parineeti Chopra rose to fame in 2013 after appearing on Forbes‘s India’s Top 100 list. Her first film was Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, which she appeared in after earning her business degree at the University of Manchester. Other film credits include Mission Raniganj, Saina, and The Girl on the Train. Chopra also recently married Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

Barbie Handa is an Indian actress and model who goes by the stage name Manarra, or Manarra Chopra. She came onto the Indian film scene in 2014 with the movie Prema Geema Jantha Nai. She has received several awards for her acting, including two Special Jury Awards at the Satosham Film Awards, and a Lions Gold Best Female Debut Award. She has also appeared in several advertising campaigns across India, and is a prominent figure at Indian Fashion Week.

Meera Chopra has starred in dozens of Indian films throughout a career that has lasted nearly twenty years. Some of her credits include Vaana, Section 375, Gang of Ghosts, and Anbe Aaruyire. She also models and posts frequently about her life on Instagram.

Despite Priyanka Chopra’s departure from Bollywood, the family legacy seems to be safe in the hands of her cousins, as they continue to shine in the film industry from every corner of the globe.