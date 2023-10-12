Does Zac Efron have kids?

Many Disney Channel stars’ success fades over the years, but surprisingly, Zac Efron wasn’t one of them. What I find most astonishing about his resilient acting career is that for years, his most career-defining moment was his relationship with Vanessa Hudgens and of course, High School Musical. Aside from that, let’s just say that for a few years, he didn’t do anything too noteworthy – until recently.

Nowadays, he has an impressive catalog of star-studded titles under his belt, including The Greatest Showman with Zendaya and Hugh Jackman, and the upcoming film The Iron Claw, featuring Jeremy Allen White. Some people are even comparing his repertoire to Leonardo DiCaprio’s (although I’ll say this: not in a million years).

Apart from his acting gigs or changes in appearance, not much is known about the actor’s personal life, such as whether he has a partner or even kids. But don’t worry, I’ll provide all the nitty-gritty details about the one and only Efron!

Is Zac Efron married and does he have any kids?

Over the years, you’ve likely seen the 35-year-old heartthrob arm-in-arm with plenty of gorgeous ladies. Perhaps his most scrutinized relationship was with Hudgens, but we’ve also witnessed him with Lily Collins, Michelle Rodriguez, and most recently, Vanessa Valladares. Despite his involvement in several relationships over the years, Efron has never walked down the aisle.

While not necessarily related, in addition to never marrying, Efron has also never become a parent. The actor has openly shared that he feels unprepared for the responsibility of being a real-life dad, even after portraying one on the silver screen. This confession came during an interview on The Ellen Show in 2022, where Efron expressed his certainty about not wanting children just yet.

“All of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing. I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don’t know. Not yet.”

Regardless of his thoughts on parenthood, the actor has shown time and time again how much he enjoys being a big brother to his three-year-old half-sister Olivia, often sharing pictures of himself and his sister on social media. Despite the big age gap, Efron is keen on being the best big brother he possibly can be.

For now, fans can sleep soundly knowing that not only Efron is single, but he’s also free as a bird and ready to mingle.