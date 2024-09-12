‘Dolly is VERY important’: Dolly Parton-obsessed mom ditches photos of her own kid for shots of her country queen

There are few celebrities on this planet as universally beloved as Dolly Parton, but one TikToker’s mother is taking the fandom to a new level.

Out there in the wide world, there are people who absolutely worship the ground Parton walks on. The philanthropic and hugely talented star has inspired her fans to scoop up thousands of dollars of memorabilia, travel across the globe for in-person meets, and even permanently mark their skin with images of her face, and now she’s also motivating mothers to rethink their family makeup.

At least one mother, that is. The mother of TikTok user Logan Shaw (@loganleeshaw), who recently discovered exactly where he stands on the priority list of the woman who gave him life. He comes in second, in his mother’s heart, to the Queen of Country, and she’s more than willing to put her Dolly favoritism on full display.

Shaw was kind enough to share his discovery with the world, after he stumbled across evidence of his mom’s clear bias while visiting her home. Noting to viewers that, even though he’s his mother’s actual “baby,” there are no photos of him in her house, Shaw reveals the only person lucky enough to earn a display in his mom’s home: Dolly Parton herself.

In the background, Shaw’s mother can be heard insisting that “she’s a very important person,” before explaining that she and Parton actually have quite a bit in common. It seems they share that eye-catching blonde hair, along with certain assets, and those similarities are enough to earn Dolly her rightful spot on the mantle, with no silly childhood photos to block her view.

Shaw doesn’t seem too displeased with the slight, noting “if anybody’s gonna beat me I guess I’m glad it’s her,” and commenters are in full agreement. At the end of the day Dolly is a gift, and as such she should be decorating mantels everywhere, with or without family photos to compete with.

Jokes about “our lord and savior Dolly Parton” litter the comment section, as an army of Dolly fans declare, in unison, that Shaw’s mother has it right. It seems Queen Dolly is, and always should be, the most honored person in every house in America.

All that Dolly love isn’t misplaced, even if it does outweigh parental affection on occasion. The Backwoods Barbie is known for her self-awareness — famously proclaiming that “it takes a lot of money to look this cheap,” — and also for her philanthropy, which stretches back to the mid-80s, when she first started the Dollywood Foundation.

Over the years, Dolly has given millions of dollars of her money to various charitable efforts. She’s funded children’s hospitals, nature preserves, helped hundreds of children gain better access to education, donated countless — and I mean countless — books to young learners, funded and she donated a full $1 million to research during the COVID-19 pandemic. That donation helped us get a vaccine, which in turn allowed us to return to the relative normalcy that exists in 2024.

All this barely scrapes the surface of the good Dolly has done for the world. Through it all she’s an impeccably kind human, a talented and distinctly entertaining performer, and a truly wonderful human being. With all that in mind, it’s hard to blame Shaw’s mom for making the decisions she did.

In fact, more of us should have Dolly images decorating our own mantels. It may mean replacing grandma or ditching that photo of your kiddo’s first day of school, but to honor the Leading Lady of Country, it’s all worth it in the end.

