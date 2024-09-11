‘She treated you like you had Covid’: Unamused mom gives daughter the coldest birthday greeting imaginable on her 30th

There is truly nothing like the love of a mother. Often, on TikTok, and across other social media, people will display the loving and wonderful things their mothers did for them growing up or even do for them now.

They throw birthday parties, make surprise phone calls, and send just-because gifts to their children. You can find videos of people talking about how much they love their mothers and how they’re their best friends. Sure, there are many mommy nightmare horror stories on the internet too, but we can all feel a little bit of comfort or even jealousy watching lovey-dovey moms fawn over their children.

Unfortunately, not everyone can have a lovey-dovey mom, and Hannah Ariella on TikTok knows that all too well. She posted a video of her mom’s hypothetically sweet gesture for her 30th birthday.

In the video, you can see her mom marching up to the sliding door, talking on the phone in one hand, with a balloon that reads “Happy 30th Birthday.” Rather than sweetly handing the balloon over to her daughter, she slid open the door, shoved the helium balloon through, and wordlessly stormed away.

Of course, this interaction leads to a myriad of theories about this particular mother-daughter relationship, and what may or may not have occurred to result in such an aggressive birthday surprise. Several people noted that it seemed like the mom was sick and tired of her daughter, some even saying it looked like living at home at 30 may have been the reason.

Others likened the interaction to what it was like celebrating birthdays and holidays during the height of the COVID pandemic. One person even thought it might have been a random stranger shoving a balloon through the door, which is even more terrifying.

Fear not, Hannah created a follow-up video to explain the interaction and dispel all of the rumors and accusations.

She explained that she does not in fact live at home at 30, and was simply visiting for her birthday. They also weren’t in a fight that day, and she was actually in a good mood with just a little bit of RBF. She even said that it was a really sweet surprise from her mom, and she hadn’t taken the gesture to be rude or aggressive at all. Sometimes, that’s just how her mom is.

At the end of the day, more of us can probably relate to funny, cranky, accidentally aggressive moments like this from our moms than the lovey-dovey mushy ones that go viral day in and day out.

