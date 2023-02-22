Donald Trump throws hissy fit over ‘two perfect phone calls’ leading to indictment recommendations in Georgia

Former president Donald Trump is speaking up about the recommended indictments a Georgia grand jury placed against multiple individuals after completing an eight-month investigation surrounding the claims that the 76-year-old and his associates tried to tamper with the 2020 presidential election.

For context, news outlets report that Trump tried to overturn the election following his loss to President Joe Biden by spreading false information about voter fraud and coercing government officials to alter the results. One of the instances — later released to the public — occurred when Trump called Brad Raffensperger to locate more votes and threatened the Georgia Secretary of State with “a criminal offense” if he didn’t cooperate, according to The Washington Post.

In an interview with the New York Times, forewoman Emily Kohrs refused to identify the people that would be named in the indictment, which could include perjury charges following the grand jury’s decision on Feb. 21. However, Kohrs sent a message to Trump when asked if he was one of the people that would be indicted.

“You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.”

A day after the news circulated online, Trump called out Kohrs and the grand jury’s decision on his social media platform Truth Social. In the post shared on Feb. 22, Trump compared the Georgia case to “the greatest Witch Hunt of all time” and even went as far as to point out that Georgia has a bigger problem to focus on than his phone calls.

Trump said, “This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time. Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) “foreperson” of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts. This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court. Atlanta is leading the Nation in Murder and other Violent Crimes. All I did is make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”

Despite the recommended indictments, only a few details have been released regarding the case. The list includes no proof of election fraud in Georgia and witnesses who testified in the investigation lied.