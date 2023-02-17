With embarrassing Fox News texts released, Jon Stewart snarkily sums up the situation

Jon Stewart isn’t biting his tongue regarding the controversial headlines about Fox News and some of their staff members following the release of court documents from Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar lawsuit.

As previously reported, Fox and their networks, including Fox News and Fox Business, are being sued for defamation for $1.6 billion by Dominion Voting System. In the lawsuit filed almost two years ago, Dominion Voting System accused the network of attempting to improve their ratings by falsely claiming that the voting company’s machines rigged the presidential election in November 2020, which was against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

On Feb. 16, according to CNBC, the recent court documents were equipped with months of evidence, including text messages and deposition testimonies. It was ultimately released after the findings were presented to a judge in Delaware. The legal documents showcased that despite the way Fox News network, its hosts and executives presented themselves publicly regarding the voter fraud allegations, behind the scenes was a completely different story.

The evidence showed that when allegations of voter fraud began circulating online because of former president Donald Trump and his associates’ numerous rants, Fox News hosts including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham didn’t initially believe it.

Carlson was reported texting to his producer weeks following the election that Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell was “lying.” At the same time, Ingraham sent a message to Carlson bashing both Powell and Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani, “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.”

As the news began making its way on social media, Stewart took it upon himself to sarcastically express on Twitter how “shocked” he was by the revelations.

Fox News?? The explicit propaganda arm of a political party?? I don’t…I imagine the congressional hearings will commence forthwith!!! Because it’s so shocking. #FoxFiles pic.twitter.com/yhKEU8tblG — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 17, 2023

At this time, the defamation case between Dominion Voting System and Fox is still ongoing and no additional details have been released at this time.