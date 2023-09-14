Drew Barrymore’s stalker arrested again just 3 weeks later for breaking and entering in an attempt to track down Emma Watson

She may have fallen out of the public’s favor after deciding to continue on with her self-titled talk show despite the continued strikes, but anybody who doesn’t feel a degree of sympathy for Drew Barrymore following her recent stalking ordeal is a cold-hearted soul.

It was only three weeks ago that Chad Michael Busto was arrested for rushing onto the stage during a live event where Barrymore was in the midst of interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp, where he was ultimately charged with stalking in the 4th degree after also turning up at the star’s home.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Last week, a warrant was issued for Busto’s arrest after he failed to turn up for the fitting of his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, only for court documents obtained by TMZ to reveal that last Friday he was placed into handcuffs for the second time in weeks for breaking into a dressing room at New York Fashion Week in an attempt to track down and locate Harry Potter alum Emma Watson.

He apparently rampaged around the backstage area stating “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson,” in what must have been a traumatizing experience for somebody who already has experience dealing with constant invasions of privacy and prior stalking incidents.

After two alarmingly similar incidents so close together, let’s hope Busto is dealt with accordingly and suitably severely so that he can never repeat such disturbing behavior ever again.