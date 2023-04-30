Dwayne Johnson celebrates shifting a million cases of tequila with a cocktail that sounds downright revolting

If you want success on how to become an A-list superstar, Hollywood titan, and successful entrepreneur, then there’s no shame in looking to Dwayne Johnson for advice. However, if you want recommendations on a tasty tequila-based beverage, then you’d best stay away.

Having recently been celebrating the major milestone of shifting a million cases of his Teremana brand – which included a night out on the town with his stunt double that would have left the more inebriated patrons confused about exactly what they were seeing – The Rock has gone one step further by revealing a bespoke tipple designed to tickle your taste buds.

This might just be personal preference speaking, and no offense intended to the 50 year-old, but the concoction he’s been hyping up on social media sounds downright revolting, as well as a gastrointestinal disaster simply waiting to happen.

Beautiful Hawaiian sunset and the dude who’s famous only for wearing a fanny pack🙋🏽‍♂️

Grab your @Teremana baby and let’s have some fun 🌊 ☀️ 🍹



In honor of @Teremana tequila breaking records in the spirits business by becoming the fastest spirit in U.S. HISTORY to sell a record 1… pic.twitter.com/vKEA8TUi9b — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 30, 2023

Tequila and almond milk? What on earth are you thinking, Mr. Rock? This sounds like something from the mind of the guy who thought starring in Tooth Fairy would be a good idea, not an exceedingly wealth actor, producer, and businessman who has his fingers in a calorific amount of pies.

Throwing honey into the mix is questionable depending on your personal preference, and while it isn’t strictly dairy, the prospect of mixing any kind of milk with tequila has got to be deemed somewhere between sacrilegious and illegal. No thanks, we’ll do it the old fashioned way with some salt and a wedge of lime, thank you very much.