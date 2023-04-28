Dwayne Johnson celebrates his latest history-making achievement, but not without taking down a troll or two

Success has become second nature to Dwayne Johnson, who suffered one of the biggest setbacks of his life very early on when his dreams of making it in the NFL went up in smoke. Since then, though, he’s been nigh-on unstoppable.

Following in the family business and becoming a professional wrestler, The Rock was only a full-time member of the WWE roster for six years, but still left as one of the biggest and most popular stars the industry had ever seen, something that he also accomplished once he traded the squared circle for the silver screen.

Sure, Black Adam may have died on the vine as an embarrassing one-and-done failure that saw him publicly booted from the DCU after spending so long hyping up his superhero debut as the beginning of a brand new era, but he’s got plenty of other business ventures to keep him occupied in the meantime.

One of them is his Teremana tequila brand, which has set some history-making milestones in terms of sheer sales volume, something Johnson was understandably quick to celebrate on social media.

Of course, there’s always a troll waiting in the wings to tear someone down a peg or two as soon as possible, but the 50 year-old wasn’t having any of it.

We haven’t internationalized yet.

This is all based on domestic sales alone.

You’re not looking in the right stores 😉 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 28, 2023

How better than to celebrate Teremana shifting so many units in such a short space of time? Why, by giving away a million dollars of guacamole in an unexpected cross-promotional effort. We’re not here to question Johnson’s business acumen, in fairness, seeing as he’s infinitely wealthier than we could ever dream of becoming.