Dwayne Johnson blames tequila after shouting out the wrong team that plays in a football league he owns

When you’re as busy as Dwayne Johnson, trying to keep track of all the pies in which your fingers are constantly embedded must be a daunting and difficult task, but the actor and producer made an accidentally damning faux pas after shouting out the wrong city while offering his insight onto a game being played between two teams in a football league that he owns.

The Rock’s relaunched XFL has been faring better than both of its predecessors so far, which admittedly wasn’t all that difficult when his former boss Vince McMahon ended up losing a combined total north of $100 million when the first two iterations ended up folding in an instant almost 20 years apart.

However, when you’re promoting the outfit to your millions of social media followers in an attempt to drum up even more buzz and hype for the gridiron endeavor, the first thing to get right would be the teams involved in the current game. And yet, proving himself ever the businessman yet again, Johnson quickly apologized for his mistake to blame it on his love of the hard stuff.

Shit you’re right. I blame the tequila 🤣

I will fix this — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 16, 2023

Even though he didn’t mention which brand of tequila caused his momentary lapse, we’ve got the sneaking suspicion that it might just be Teremana, which happens to be owned by a certain Dwayne Johnson. Calling sports fans a passionate bunch would be a drastic disservice, and it isn’t a good look for the 50 year-old to have to climb down from his booze-fueled high horse after getting his wires crossed for the world to see.