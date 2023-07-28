Dwayne Johnson makes one of his riskiest career moves yet by sneaking up on an MMA fighter without warning

He might be a hulking physical specimen that stands well over six feet tall, dominated the professional wrestling industry, and played college football with several future Hall of Famers, but Dwayne Johnson isn’t a trained fighter.

With that in mind, things could have gone south very quickly after he decided the best way to introduce himself to rising MMA star Themba “The Answer” Gorimba was to sneak up behind him and enter his peripheral vision without warning. Of course, this being Johnson, he was there for entirely wholesome and heartwarming reasons, so thankfully the UFC alum was overjoyed rather than taken by surprise.

We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story ❤️



He recently won his first fight in the @ufc.



He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.



He sleeps on a couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2023

The two are kindred spirits in a way, with Gorimba revealing that he had precisely seven bucks in his bank account when he won his first UFC fight, which was the exact same amount of funds Johnson had when he decided to initially follow in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler, and it’s now the name attached to his sprawling business empire.

Not only that, but it’s hard not to be moved by Gorimba spending his winnings on ensuring his home village in Zimbabwe had a means of gathering clean water at the expense of blowing it on himself. His emotional response to the 51 year-old A-list megastar showing up out of nowhere is enough to stir even the coldest of hearts, and the latest in a long line of reminders that Johnson is without a doubt one of the nicest guys a cutthroat industry such as Hollywood has to offer.