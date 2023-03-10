Dwayne Johnson proves he’s a real-life superhero by pounding weights hours after pounding tequila shots

His big screen career as a superhero may have ended as disastrously as possible when both Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets were cast aside after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios, but Dwayne Johnson has got to possess some enhanced abilities in real life based on his most recent antics.

The actor, producer, tequila magnate, and football league owner was happy to share on his Instagram page that he’d been letting his (lack of) hair down partying with the band Common Kings, where the unlikely bedfellows were pounding shots as the night grew longer. Unsurprisingly, The Rock made sure to tag his own Teremana brand, as if you needed to ask what they were drinking.

A few hours later, though, and Johnson did the unthinkable. We’ve all woken up after a hard night on the sauce, and the last thing on anyone’s mind is heading down to the gym and hammering through an intense workout, not when it’s a great deal easier to simply let yourself melt into the couch and gorge on junk food to try and outrun the impending head-thumper of a headache.

Unless you happen to be the self-proclaimed “hardest work in the room,” with the absolute madman reappearing on social media just a few hours later caked in sweat to offer some sage words of wisdom to his millions of followers.

Nobody likes a showoff, and the fact that hangovers increase exponentially once you exit your 20s leaves you wondering how Johnson even managed to make it out of bed considering he turns 51 years old in a couple of months.