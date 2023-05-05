Dwayne Johnson takes a spectacular dive to prove he’s got no intention of aging gracefully

Having recently made the unusual decision to ring in his most recent birthday by giving away a million dollars in guacamole to those willing to spend their hard-earned cash on his Teremana tequila brand, Dwayne Johnson has shared a sneak peek into his plans to avoid aging gracefully at all costs.

Most 51 year-olds would at the very least be considering slowing down their day-to-day activities, but that obviously doesn’t apply to someone who proclaimed themselves as “the hardest worker in the room” and then sought to back it up. Whether he’s hitting the gym at ridiculous hours, jetting across the globe to promote his many business endeavors, or watching his dreams of superhero stardom go up in smoke, The Rock always has at least a handful of plates spinning at any time.

It occasionally feels as though he isn’t even human given his relentless and unstoppable work ethic, but the actor and producer has thankfully offered a hilarious reminder that he’s just like every other middle-aged dad on the planet at the end of the day, after sharing a video of what happened when he tried to clamber into a hammock.

Sure, Johnson might be incredibly successful, exceedingly famous, and inordinately wealthy, but if you put 100 dudes in their 50s in front of a hammock and tell them to get in, then 99 of them are going to experience the exact same fate. It turns out that he’s just a regular guy after all, even if being so ridiculously jacked no doubt cushioned his landing somewhat.