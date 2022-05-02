Dwayne Johnson’s most expensive real-estate purchases

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a decent real estate portfolio that not only focuses on fitness but also his love for animals.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been making waves lately. The former wrestler is about to make his official debut in the DCEU with the film Black Adam and has received the “Entertainment Icon of the Decade” Award at CinemaCon just recently.

But it’s not just through the DCEU that Johnson has made a name for himself. He is currently a part of the TV series on NBC titled Young Rock, which is based on his life. The actor is also credited for breathing life in the rebooted Jumanji franchise and was a recurring cast member in the Fast and Furious film series before leading the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

And with a reported net worth of $800 million in 2021, just like other celebrities, Johnson has invested some of his wealth in real estate.

Here are some of the most expensive homes in Dwayne Johnson’s real estate portfolio.

A Beverly Hills resort-style mansion

On April 24, 2021, Johnson purchased a six-bedroom and 12 bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills that used to be owned by comedian Paul Reiser. The $27.8 million property sits on top of a 1640 square meter land and features a scenic garden, a movie theater, and a music room.

His $125K a month rental

Before his Beverly Hills mansion purchase, Johnson used to own a rental in California. The French country-style estate sits on 11,478 square feet of land and was built in 1999. The features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a theater, poker room, gym, and cellar room.

The property is available for rental for $125K a month.

A Virginia Farm

Johnson has also expressed his interest in raising fish/fishing as the celebrity owns a private farm in Virginia. Johnson purchased this 14,000-square-foot mansion in 2017 for an undisclosed price. Asides from cultivating fish, Johnson told his followers on social media that he has been well-adjusted to his home outside Charlottesville.

Yup, the great state of Virginia has quietly become my home for years now. And my horses here love when I step in the “gifts” they leave me daily. *correction.. almost step in their gifts. #bigbrownbaldcowboy https://t.co/8x7Ofklp2a — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2019

A mansion in Miami, Florida

In 2012, Johnson purchased a mansion for $3.4 million in Miami, Florida from its previous owner Vernon Carey, a former Miami Dolphin football player. This 13,135 square foot property has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and also features a swimming pool, a 14-seat home theater, and a summer kitchen.

A year later, Johnson sold the property for $3 million, way below his asking price of $3.49 million.

An equestrian estate in Powder Spring, Georgia

Lastly, Johnson purchased a 15,000-square-foot equestrian estate for $9.5 million in 2019. The lot has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, and was originally built in 2003. The property also featured a barn and farmhouse, as well as a pristine lake and lush pastures. Unfortunately, Johnson has decided to sell the property for $7.5 million.

Johnson is making strides as an actor as he continues to be featured in more films. But what’s interesting about some of his past and current properties is that it’s not just about fitness as he also shows his softer side with his love for animals, showing another side of the former wrestler.