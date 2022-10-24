Eddie Izzard demolishes UK politician by simply existing

As the revolving door of UK Prime Ministers continues to spin with Rishi Sunak now tapped by the Tories to take the top spot, the Labour party is now under fire for its position on the transgender community – and comedian Eddie Izzard is at the center of the conversation.

Izzard, who goes by she/her pronouns, has launched a campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was evasive when asked whether or not Izzard would be placed on an all-women shortlist during the election.

So, @Keir_Starmer , is Eddie Izzard a woman, yes or no ? — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) October 24, 2022

Keir starmer has refused to say whether or not Eddie izzard would be on an all women shortlist – he’s weak. He’s too scared to say what’s what — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) October 24, 2022

Another Labour MP, Rosie Duffield made her stance abundantly clear – outlining that she would rather be arrested before calling Izzard a woman.

Eddie Izzard: *Comes out as gender fluid in 1985*



Eddie Izzard: "I requested or asked [to be called she/her], I've never insisted it or demanded it. I'd never do that."



Rosie Duffield: I will NOT CALL YOU A WOMAN YOU WILL HAVE TO ARREST ME FIRST!!!!!Lkwejhwoif — Gina Martin (@ginamartinuk) October 24, 2022

These events have naturally sparked a severe backlash from the transgender community and its allies, while there are others that continue to question Izzard’s identity as a woman, who outlined her preference for she/her pronouns back in 2020, but has also identified as gender fluid – and that she’s not particularly fussed about being referred to as he/his.

The attacks on Eddie Izzard really blows apart ‘Gender Critical’ claims not to be transphobic.



Izzard hasn’t been particularly vocal on trans issues. She’s not competing on an All Women’s Shortlist.



She’s literally just a trans person standing for public office. That’s it. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2022

Can anyone explain what Eddie Izzard is supposed to have done to deserve all this unpleasantness? — Paris Lees (@parislees) October 24, 2022

Regardless of one’s political leanings, there’s probably one thing we can all agree on – we’re sick and tired of politics and politicians more generally.

Moreover, as an above Twitter user pointed out, as of writing Izzard has stated no clear intention as to whether or not she will be competing on an all-women’s shortlist, so maybe get at each other’s throats when the matter actually arises rather than prematurely crucifying a comic who’s thrown their name in the political hat.