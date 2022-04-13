Kim Kardashian joined Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen this afternoon to talk about everything from chasing happiness, her new relationship, and the upcoming Hulu series — The Kardashians.

However, before the deep conversations get started, we have to bring up the infamous scare factor. DeGeneres loves to scare her guests; it’s been something she’s become known for. Many guests on the series check behind sofas and around tables on stage when they sit down with the talk show host — it’s part of the exciting experience.

Kardashian and DeGeneres recapped some of their favorite memories together being on the show. One of Kardashian’s favorites was when DeGeneres scared her mom so severely that she almost peed her pants.

In terms of fear, DeGeneres said she wanted to help Kardashian get over her fear of spiders before pulling one out, and Kardashian ran away. She said she didn’t care to get over her fear and wouldn’t get near the stage. In fact, she made a dramatic exit as she ran away from the spider.

It was all fun and games, and Kardashian came back to the stage — after the spider was safely out of her bubble and embraced DeGeneres. The two have a close personal friendship, and you can tell that they’re really in tune with one another. It’s part of why new and difficult conversations are so easy between them.

Kardashian’s interview with DeGeneres today was full of both.

As the first family of reality television, the Kardashians are no strangers to the spotlight; they seem to thrive in it. That’s not to say that there aren’t ups and downs in the process, but they’ve learned as the years go on that their spotlight also gives them a platform, and they embrace that in their unique ways.

“I actually like to live a quiet simple life,” Kardashian began in her chat with Degeneres as they discussed all the new aspects of her life.

Of course, Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson was a topic of discussion — from tattoos and brands to becoming Instagram official, she had a lot to say. In terms of her first post with her new beau on social media, she didn’t initially know how to handle it.

“I don’t know what the right thing to do is, I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are.”

While none of us know the rules to social media, Kardashian said she felt like she had so many cute photos of herself and Davidson; all she wanted to do was share them. She didn’t want to share too much or be corny with her posts, but she is pleased and wants to embrace that.

DeGeneres told Kardashian that she wants her to be happy because she deserves it. Kardashian spoke about really chasing that happiness.

“I think it’s just in life, no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy and I went for it. I went for it, I was like you know what, I’m in my 40’s you know what — F— it, just go for it. Find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time, I found it and it feels so good, I want to hold on to that forever.”

She also mentioned the infamous Kim tattoo and how it’s actually a brand.

Kardashian says she’s learned to live her life in the best way for herself and her children by simply doing the best that she can — even when things aren’t going as she initially planned. Of course, The Kardashians will highlight the new lessons she’s embracing alongside her family.

There’s a brand new team behind the series, leading to a new way of filming and production.

“What if there’s a new energy that can come in and see us from a different perspective and so I think you guys are really going to love it. It’s way more documentary style and it feels very current and news-y. I feel like everything people have asked about or wanted to know about — we just naturally, you see it, and it just feels very current time-wise from when we started to film to when it airs.”

We learned that the series kicks off with Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live. It’s a peek at something we’ve never seen before, as SNL doesn’t really show that part of the show to audiences. Kardashian and DeGeneres agree that it’s exciting with all the access The Kardashians shares.

You can see Kardashian and the rest of the family on The Kardashians streaming on Hulu starting April 14.