Elon Musk implies that people actually enjoy social media being a cesspool of hatred and insults

It goes without saying that social media can often be a terrible place, with insults and bile being spewed on a second-by-second basis, and it’s something that’s never going to change. However, the owner of Twitter implying that maybe people enjoy the constant negativity being bandied around is certainly a different take, although we expect nothing less from Elon Musk.

You need to have a fairly thick skin to saddle up and ride into the Wild West of Twitter these days, with even the most innocuous posts, thoughts, comments, or opinions capable of igniting an online firestorm that can rage for days, if not weeks. The Chief Twit knows a thing or two about kicking off a debate, so we’re not really all that surprised to find out he’s leaning towards human nature being the reason why there’s always so much vitriol sweeping the platform at any given moment.

maybe … maybe we do? 🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2023

Obviously, Twitter is never going to be regarded as the land of never-ending sunshine and the freshest-smelling roses you’ll ever encounter, but maybe some folks really are gluttons for punishments and self-styled masochists who deliberately go out of their way to incite fury on the bird app.

That would actually explain a lot of Musk’s frantic tweeting, seeing as he’s been known to deliberately needle the hundreds of millions of users he now holds dominions over, which probably gives him some sort of adrenaline rush that doesn’t really bear thinking about. Then again, trying to explain why he does the things that he does is a fool’s errand, as we’ve all discovered.