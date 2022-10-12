Elon Musk wants you to smell Elon’s Musk with a fragrance that no one asked for

Elon Musk has finally lived up to his last name, with him releasing his own fragrance with possibly the worst scent you can imagine.

Just in case buying Twitter, planning space exploration, and having at least ten children isn’t enough to keep him busy, the billionaire has now launched his own musk which could be the worst thing he’s done yet. “Burnt Hair” by Elon Musk has now been released, with it promising to be the most repugnant item available online, or as Musk describes it, the “finest fragrance on Earth”.

Being sold for $100 on the boringcompany.com website, Musk has marketed it as a project for “omnigenders” and confirms you can purchase it using Dogecoin.

An omnigender product — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

If you’ve ever wanted to add to the pockets of the world’s richest man for some reason or have a fetish for billionaires, this is undoubtedly the product for you. From the same great mind who spread misinformation on COVID-19, is alleged of sexual misconduct with a SpaceX flight attendant, and has shared his opinions on the Ukraine-Russia conflict when nobody asked comes this scent that usually people try very hard to avoid.

Musk is quite the busy beaver, with him recently embroiled in chaos over Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet. The South African responded by saying he’d had discussions with West over his comments and believes he’s helped set the rapper on the right track. Should Musk’s purchase of Twitter go ahead, there are still a lot of questions to be asked about what freedom of speech would look like on the app.

He’ll remain a highly divisive figure regardless of if the acquisition goes through, with him never content with just remaining quiet.