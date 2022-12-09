Elon Musk’s latest Twitter rampage will destroy accounts memorializing dead loved ones, upsetting everyone

When we say that the majority of Elon Musk’s decisions and plans post his acquisition of Twitter have been met with a frown, we are, undoubtedly, uttering the understatement of the century. The self-proclaimed Chief Twit has taken one chaotic step after another, right from proposing to buy Twitter and then backing out, firing thousands of employees, to reinstating some very problematic accounts. And as expected, the billionaire has done it again.

Musk’s latest tweet has informed the platform’s users that Twitter will be soon getting rid of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for a while.

Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

While the Tesla owner most probably didn’t stop to think and ponder the finer details of his decision, Twitter users were quick to point out what makes the majority of such inactive accounts and why deleting them would be a bad idea.

Hey Elon.

Twitter said “We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialize accounts” in 2019. (It had said similar saying to now)

Do you have any prospects for memorialize accounts? https://t.co/kiwUAlDgwY — 谷津川鼎 (@yatsukawa_meiki) December 9, 2022

Evidently, many such accounts that haven’t tweeted in years and haven’t been logged in are of deceased Twitter users. And as pointed out above, in 2019, Twitter also embarked on a similar mission of shutting down inactive accounts and was met with resistance from users who found it disrespectful that the platform was snatching from them the way to remember their loved ones. Twitter soon realized its mistake and assured that no such inactive accounts will be deleted unless an alternate method memorize accounts was found.

But it is apparent that Chief Twit has no plans to honor the social media platform’s former promise. Twitter users, understandably miffed, obviously seek to know how Musk plans to honor everyone’s sentiments in his seemingly mindless crusade.

If a famous person dies and the person's account continues to be visited frequently but otherwise remains inactive, that account will be deleted? And non-famous people should expect their accounts to be deleted after they pass away?



Ultimately, no Twitter archive? — Alternative Facts (@Okumura_Jun) December 9, 2022

Please figure out a way to make sure loved ones don't lose access to visit their deceased friends and family's profiles — account to bother celebrities (@ballsacki0us) December 9, 2022

What about those that are deceased? Will you implement a memorialization feature prior to deleting their accounts? — kittyhouseknife (@kittyhouseknife) December 9, 2022

What about my late father? I can’t access his account and his tweets are an important memory for me. — Shane Gibson (@shanegibson) December 9, 2022

Though Musk specifically said that the new regulation will be targeting accounts with “no tweets and no log in” for years, some jumped the gun because when it comes to the businessman nobody expects a just and logical outcome.

Someone may don’t want to post things or they don’t know how to post, you need to respect and give them a choice, like they can contribute some others things instead of posting. It is not good just put them outside directly only because they don’t do the things you want them to — Chrissy à Lyon (@Chrissy82169637) December 9, 2022

Another user rightfully argued that by deleting inactive accounts Musk will be erasing many amazing, insightful posts from Twitter.

All that interesting information will be dust…doesn't sound good.



Twitter's an awesome site for research, so sad to lose gems just because no one is using those accts. — Gracie Smith (@GraceSm16250397) December 9, 2022

Musk is yet to shed more light on this snap decision and maybe — just maybe —this time he is not diving unprepared into a half-baked strategy.