Every city Katt Williams is visiting on 2025 ‘Heaven on Earth’ tour – and how to get tickets

Comedian Katt Williams is taking his jokes on the road in 2025.

The 53-year-old funny guy is most notably known for his televised comedy specials, including Katt Williams: Woke Foke, which premiered on Netflix in early 2024.

Williams’ “Heaven on Earth” tour will kick off in Ontario, California, on Jan. 11, 2025, and will stop in 37 cities, including Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Tampa. The tour will wrap up on May 17 in Hartford, Connecticut.

While we don’t have the official script for Williams’ “Heaven on Earth” tour – or know if there even is one – we can tell you that Williams will likely push the limit with his jokes, as he’s typically a no holds barred type of comedian.

Back in January, many fans thought the Dayton, Ohio native pushed the limit during an appearance on former pro football player Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay podcast. He was overly candid and confrontational when dishing about various celebs, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

During the interview, which has been viewed more than 83 million views on YouTube, Williams said he’s turned down an offer to attend a Diddy party and alleged that “They put the drugs in the baby oil.”

“All of these big d*** deviants is all catching hell in 2024,” Williams told Sharpe. “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is…all lies will be exposed.” He added, “If I’m at the Diddy party, I’m there to tell.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian’s 2025 tour.

How to buy Katt Williams’ 2025 tour tickets

Tickets for Wiliams’ 2025 “Heaven on Earth” tour are currently available on StubHub. Tickets for each city vary. However, prices in most cities currently average around $75 per ticket.

What makes a Katt Williams tour different?

Williams prefers to do as much as he can when it comes to his tour sets. The comedian told GQ he designs his own sets, hires his own opening acts, and avoids outsourcing business if he doesn’t have to.

Which U.S. cities is Williams visiting in 2025?

Here is the full schedule for Williams’ 2025 “Heaven on Earth” tour.

Jan. 11 – Ontario, CA

Jan. 17 – Los Angeles, CA

Jan. 24 – Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 25 – Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 31 – Grand Prairie, TX

Feb. 1 – Houston, TX

Feb. 2 – Houston, TX

Feb. 7 – Macon, GA

Feb. 8 – North Birmingham, AL

Feb. 14 – Orlando, FL

Feb. 15 – Tampa, FL

Feb. 16 – Raleigh, NC

Feb. 22 – Memphis, TN

Feb. 28 – Columbus, GA

Mar. 1 – Atlanta, GA

Mar. 7 – Nashville, TN

Mar. 8 – New Orleans, LA

Mar. 14 – Greensboro, NC

Mar. 15 – Charlotte, NC

Mar. 21 – Newark, NJ

Mar. 22 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 28 – Baltimore, MD

Mar. 29 – Elmont, NY

Apr. 4 – Norfolk, Va

Apr. 5 – Atlantic City, NJ

Apr. 11 – Milwaukee, WI

Apr. 12 – Detroit, MI

Apr. 18 – Indianapolis, IN

Apr. 19 – Cincinnati, OH

Apr. 25 – Chicago, IL

Apr. 26 – St. Louis, MO

May 2 – Savannah, GA

May 3 – Columbia, SC

May 9-10 – Washington D.C.

May 16 – Providence, RI

May 17 – Hartford, CT

