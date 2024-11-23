‘Don’t like you walking around scot-free’: Loyal to Tupac Shakur, Katt Williams turned down $50M to escape ‘demon’ Diddy’s grand parties

Katt Williams just dropped a verbal nuke on Sean “Diddy” Combs in his latest no-filter interview.

The unapologetically blunt comedian shed light on why he branded the hip-hop mogul a “demon” prior to Combs’ shocking arrest. As Williams put it, the devil is in the details — and those details, according to him, involve parties you’d probably survive better by avoiding.

Earlier in 2024, Williams took a deep dive into the industry’s murkier waters on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. “All lies will be exposed,” he declared ominously. Little did we know, it was a prelude to a much bigger revelation. Transitioning from general grievances to specific incidents, Williams spoke about the pressures and perverse incentives in the entertainment business.

He also referenced Dave Chappelle’s famous choice to turn down a $50 million deal from Comedy Central. This decision, made nearly two decades ago, involved Chappelle walking away from his hit show Chappelle’s Show at the height of its popularity. Williams then drew a parallel between Chappelle’s refusal and his own decisions to turn down similar sums of money. Why? To dodge the decadent and morally dubious “grand parties” hosted by none other than Diddy himself.

He suggested that, like Chappelle, his rejections were based on a desire to avoid compromising situations that might follow such high-profile agreements. Specifically, Williams alluded to the “sexual demands” that he implied were part of the package of entering into certain entertainment circles, particularly those involving Diddy. “Because P. Diddy be wanting to party,” Williams quipped, “and you got to tell him no!”

Fast forward eight months and the headlines told us why: Diddy was arrested and charged with multiple federal offenses, including sex trafficking. Williams, with his earlier comments, seemed almost prophetic. The connection between refusing high-stakes deals and avoiding Diddy’s parties hints at a deep-seated corruption festering within – a bombshell book now accuses Diddy of beating his late girlfriend, filming his sexual exploits with a minor, and more allegations of Diddy exploiting other “guests” at his parties are surfacing as his trial date nears.

…But, you know, something else seemed to really grind Williams’ gears when it came to Diddy.

You see, Williams had a special place in his heart for none other than the legendary Tupac Shakur. “I loved Tupac,” he confesses when a GQ interviewer prodded him about why Diddy was on his blacklist. “And I felt like we were kindred spirits.” Then he dives straight into the heart of his beef, tying it back to those old, gnawing rumors that have swirled around for decades — rumors suggesting Diddy might have had a role in Tupac’s tragic death. “I don’t give a f— what job I end up being in,” Williams says, “if I hear you responsible for knocking my n—a off, I’m coming for you. Williams sees Diddy walking “scot-free” despite rumors of his involvement in darker deeds as a moral failing of the industry he can’t ignore.

Now, let’s be clear: Combs has never been arrested or charged in connection with Shakur’s death, and he’s vehemently denied any involvement. Despite the lack of concrete evidence tying Combs to the crime, the court of public opinion is a battleground where Williams has chosen his side decidedly. Combs might dismiss such stories as fabrications, but for Williams and, by extension, his audience, these are dots that can be connected, painting a picture of an industry riddled with corruption.

