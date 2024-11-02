‘Seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful’: Former Playboy remembers Diddy playing Jennifer Lopez’s music video on repeat while his ‘freak off’ party turned ‘angry and violent’

The world was too busy being blinded by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bling to notice the glaring red flags that were there all along. Or maybe, everyone was too damn scared to speak up against the disgraced hip-hop mogul. But now, the cat’s out of the bag, and the stench of Diddy’s alleged misdeeds is impossible to ignore.

Amidst the many accusations swirling around Diddy, a former Playboy model has come forward with her own disturbing story. Speaking in the The Trial of Diddy podcast on Nov. 1, 2024, Rachel Kennedy painted a lurid picture of a “freak-off” night in 2000 that began with the promise of rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities at a Tokyo gentlemen’s club and ended in a nightmare of sexual coercion and physical intimidation.

As per her claims, when Kennedy and her two companions arrived at the hotel, they were greeted by Combs, who answered the door clad in a bathrobe, champagne bottle in hand. “This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting,” Kennedy recalled. As they entered the room, Kennedy noticed a television playing a Jennifer Lopez music video on repeat — a detail she found “a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful,” given Combs’ relationship with Lopez at the time.

According to Kennedy, Combs then led the women to the bedroom, where he disrobed and demanded oral favors. “We had consumed a fair amount of champagne by that point,” she admitted, “so we complied with his request.” However, the situation took an “angry and violent” turn when, immediately after Combs had “finished,” his bodyguard burst into the room, enraged at the sight of Kennedy, whom he recognized from the previous night. “That’s my girl!” the bodyguard allegedly shouted. “What’s going on here?”

The bodyguard’s anger quickly escalated into violence, with Kennedy describing how he attempted to forcibly remove the women from the room. “He was stomping at us, grabbing us, trying to get us out by any means necessary,” she recounted. Shockingly, Combs allegedly did nothing to intervene as his employee’s behavior spiraled out of control. “We were in shock,” Kennedy said. “How did he have such unrestricted access to Puff Daddy’s room?”

Fearing for their lives, Kennedy and her friends fled down the hotel hallway, only to realize that Combs had rented out the entire floor, leaving them with no one to turn to for help. They managed to escape to the lobby, where Kennedy claims she repeatedly called Combs’ room from a house phone, demanding an explanation for the bodyguard’s violent outburst. “He just kept hanging up,” she said. “Looking back, knowing what I know now, I realize how lucky we were to have made it out of there.” Indeed, she was lucky to have escaped with her life, considering the depths of depravity Diddy is allegedly capable of.

The disgraced mogul now finds himself facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, and sexual abuse—including sickening accusations involving minors. A recent lawsuit even alleges that Diddy assaulted a 10-year-old boy, among other victims. Rumors are swirling that Diddy laid hands on his personal trainer, slipped something nasty into Jamie Foxx’s drink, and — brace yourselves — some are even connecting the dots between the mogul and Liam Payne’s tragic death.

Now, Mama Combs is out here telling everyone to calm down and not “judge” him until his day in court. And J.Lo? She’s reportedly shooting eye daggers at the mere mention of her ex’s name. Can’t say we blame her, though.

