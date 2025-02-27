Ewan McGregor lives the ‘Baby Reindeer’ nightmare as he fights ‘delusional’ woman’s dangerous fixation

A female stalker, dogging a hapless man’s every step, sending him threats that get increasingly aggressive, harassing his family, traveling miles to find the object of her query, and even turning up on his door to stake an unhinged claim on his existence. Sounds like Netflix’s rather controversial Baby Reindeer that is still skirting the line of truth and fiction, right? Nope, this was Star Wars’ actor Ewan McGregor‘s life just days ago, until he took this all to court.

Being a part comes with its hefty list of pitfalls, the ugly side of the glamour, which makes celebs pay a price for the fame, and sometimes the cost is their life and the safety of those remotely close to them — a fact that McGregor allegedly learned the hard way when Angelica, a 38-year-old woman, started stalking him as she developed a “compulsive and delusional fixation” on him.

The situation steadily got worse, to the point that the actor had to testify against this fan in court to get a restraining order against her to protect himself and his family.

Ewan McGregor in “fear” from this woman

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the legal filing against the woman reveals that she obsessively hounded McGregor and sent “dozens of bizarre, delusional, harassing and threatening messages” to him and his family. Convinced that she knows the actor “personally” and is in a romantic relationship with him, she drove cross-country to California to find him and showed up at the door of his ex-wife, Eva Mavrakis. When she was ordered to leave, a visibly flustered and aggressive Angelica allegedly crashed her card into a wall twice before leaving.

In the days since then, her “aggressive and delusional” messages have gotten even more threatening, which hinge on her belief that actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead (married 2022) “stole” McGregor from him. The actor’s lawyer, Evan Spiegel, revealed that in her hundreds of thousands of messages, she has repeatedly threatened to kill Mary and assured that she would turn up at Mavrakis’ house again to meet McGregor.

In his declaration, Ewan didn’t mince words and clearly stated that he is afraid of Angelica and fears that she might harm his family and anyone close to him to live out her dangerous fantasy.

“I am in fear from [Angelica] and, more importantly, that of my family. I am therefore seeking orders of protection against her further stalking and to prevent her return to my home and/or that or my family members and to prevent further unwanted and harassing communications and threats and violence from [Angelica].”

While Angelica’s belief of having lived a romantic love story with the actor remains unshakeable, McGregor has asserted that they do not know each other and have never had personal interactions.

Thankfully, the court hearing on Feb. 24, 2025 ended with good news for McGregor after he and Angelica appeared remotely to testify. In light of the ample evidence, his petition was approved and Angelica was ordered to stay 100 yards away from McGregor, Mary, and his children as well as cease her stalking, harassment, threats, attempts at intimidation and contact.

Stalkers like this are hard to shake off, especially when you lead a life that fails to remain private. Hopefully, this restraining order, set to expire in 2030, will bring the actor and his family much needed relief after months of unending harassment.

