What could possibly go wrong if a celebrity celebrates their mother’s 60th birthday? In a perfect world, nothing, but seeing that we live in the highly chaotic 21st century, controversies are just around every corner. That is exactly what Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is facing after posting pictures of the “Make 60 Great Again” party she hosted for her mom that attracted some very strong reactions. What has further fueled the ongoing debate is the actress calling the reactions unnecessarily “wild” and nothing more than baseless assumptions.

What is the story here?

For the uninitiated, recently Sweeney threw a surprise hoedown on the eve of her mother’s 60th birthday. All was well and good until she took to Instagram to post pictures of the same, which includes a photo where a man can be seen wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt. Started as a counter reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement, which protested police violence against African-Americans, Blue Lives Matter was initiated to show support for law enforcement.

In the pictures of the party shared by Sweeney’s brother, many people are seen wearing parody MAGA hats, which are based on Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The reaction to the photos was instantaneous as Sweeney’s followers were quick to air their disappointment and shock. In response, the actress took to Twitter to call out her followers on the “assumptions” being made about what she called “an innocent celebration.”

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.”

To say that many did not take well to her defending the photos would be an understatement.

girl they were wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter T-shirts you can NOT be serious — L.♡ fan account (@LADYlNHlSLlFE) August 27, 2022

“Assumptions”? Your family are wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter shirts, they’re racist. Time to face reality sweets, just because your white and famous doesn’t mean you get to have it all. — Tayte Hanson — they/them (@TAYTEEHANSON) August 27, 2022

If you post a photo of yourself wearing a Swastika is it wrong to assume you're a Nazi?



You're not responsible for your family's bigoted beliefs but it's ridiculous for you to claim people are "making assumptions" when the shirt literally is a political statement. — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 28, 2022

🤡 pic.twitter.com/N88JT8re7y — WOMENS RIGHTS R HUMAN RIGHTS (@LelainaPiercen) August 27, 2022

There are also those who have come forward to Sweeney’s aid, pointing out that her family’s political views may not reflect those of The White Lotus star.

y'all have to stop. just bcs someone is willing to look past the political views of their family (for whatever reason) doesnt mean they support those views. i've made peace w/ the fact that i can't change my uncles&aunts in order to have a better relationship with my parents. — catalin (@catalinsoaita8) August 28, 2022

just bc her fam has those beliefs doesn’t mean she does! — lex 🙂 |FREAKY GIRL| (@pos1ixns) August 27, 2022

What happened to being tolerant?😂😂let her be — Jafar Smith Hussien (@HussienSmith) August 28, 2022

Her brother posted them and who cares, almost everyone has conservatives in their family. 75 million people voted for Trump in 2020. Doesn’t mean she’s a Republican. — Christin (@crastle13) August 27, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Sweeney will further respond to the growing social media backlash. If she does, will it calm the discussion down or only serve to rile it up further?