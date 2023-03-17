Fans mourning Lance Reddick’s sudden passing celebrate his genius ‘Eric André Show’ appearance

The tragic and sudden passing of one of the greatest character actors of all time, Lance Reddick, is incredibly sad and unfortunate. In spite of this, some fans are highlighting a Reddick appearance on The Eric André Show that showcases just how versatile Reddick was as an actor.

We rarely got to see Reddick in comedic mode. He’s more known as the straight-laced and intense Lieutenant Daniels in The Wire, or as Charon in the John Wick franchise. He’s also known to a generation of video game players as Commander Zavala in the Destiny Franchise, Sylens in the Horizon franchise and Martin Hatch in Quantum Break.

These are of course, just a few roles from a career in entertainment, but the Eric André guest-appearance stands out if only because it showcases Reddick’s zanier side.

Here he is giving André what looks like a real jolt.

RIP Lance Reddick. One of my favourite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. Always gave the performance of his life in anything he was in from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/k5bg33zyHT — Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) March 17, 2023

Here’s another classic, out-of-character bit that doesn’t really need an introduction.

Rest in peace to Lance Reddick an incredible actor with an amazing body of work. He lent his amazing and unique voice, both literally and artistically, to many different projects and characters over his career, but I will always remember him for having my favorite Eric Andre bit pic.twitter.com/tKVMBkFhLR — joe bro (@JosephBarnhurst) March 17, 2023

Here’s the whole thing together. Most celebrities who appeared on the show got angry or rattled, not Reddick. This man was a legend and he will be missed.

RIP Lance Reddick, one of the only people to genuinely rattle Eric Andre pic.twitter.com/Zkjvm8FwfL — Tom Broome-Jones (@TBroomey) March 17, 2023

People were quick to highlight Reddick’s acting chops in the comments as well.

“There’s a scene in Bosch where he tells Titus Welliver’s character to “Get OUT motherf**ker!” and he delivered the line so well that I nearly jumped out of my chair. Very talented actor … I loved him in all his roles. RIP,” one commenter said.

The glasses push!

The little glasses push he does in John Wick 3 after loading his shotgun. He really was one of the best pic.twitter.com/yn5eS0SKKh — Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) March 17, 2023

“I can’t believe it! Lance Reddick’s talent was unmatched, and he always left us in awe. His presence will be forever missed, but his legacy lives on through his unforgettable performances,” someone else said.

Gone too soon. Our deepest condolences to Mr. Reddick’s colleagues, fans, and loved ones.