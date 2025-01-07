‘Feeling so bad for him’: What happened to Vishal, the Tamil actor?

It’s been over a decade since Madha Gaja Raja was first announced to have begun filming, but since then, news about Sundar C’s film has been scarce, to say the least. There’s a good — though disappointing — reason for this: a lack of funding.

Recommended Videos

Although filming began in 2012, there were no updates about the film’s big-screen release, seemingly due to financial factors preventing it… well, until recently. At the beginning of the year, the Vishal Film Factory finally announced the official release date for Madha Gaja Raja, suddenly making it one of the most highly anticipated Indian Tamil films in recent years. It’s not only because of the long wait but also due to its beloved cast, with Vishal starring as Raja, the protagonist.

On January 5, fans finally saw the cast and crew celebrating the upcoming film at a pre-release event, which was attended by everyone involved. However, Vishal’s visible tremors left many fans puzzled and concerned about the Tamil actor’s condition.

What happened to Vishal?

Fans are deeply concerned as Tamil actor Vishal attended the Madha Gaja Raja event despite being unwell. His hands were shaking so much that he could barely hold the mic. Wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping he takes the rest he needs! 🙏

.

.

.#Tamil #Vishal #MadhaGajaRaja pic.twitter.com/man7bcOA21 — ALL DAT MATTERZ (@ialldatmatterz) January 7, 2025

As Vishal spoke and made his presence felt at the first promotional event, fans couldn’t help but notice his visible shivering despite the warm weather. Naturally, this unusual behavior made people concerned for his health and safety, many taking to social media to express their worries. “Feeling so bad for him,” one fan commented. Some even speculated Vishal had been pressured or otherwise overworked by his director.

Later, the 47-year-old actor clarified that he had attended the pre-release event despite having a serious fever — thus explaining the persistent and uncontrollable shaking.

#Vishal anna's handling are shivering, he's struggling to speak or thinking a lottttttt, looks aged and few saying as he has high fever. Feeling so badddd for him 🤧#MadhaGajaRaja — BLOBBE (he/him) (@blobbenator) January 5, 2025

While it’s clear that Vishal should have stayed home to avoid worsening his condition, his decision to attend the event is understandable. After all, it has been over a decade since the Tamil actor shot the film, and he likely felt compelled to celebrate its upcoming silver screen debut. Regardless, many fans praised Vishal’s professionalism and dedication, recognizing that his presence at the pre-release party, despite his illness, spoke volumes about his commitment to his work.

If anything, Vishal’s passion and unwavering dedication to attending the event have only inspired fans to raise their expectations and hold high hopes for the 12-year-old film — which, seriously, must have broken some kind of record. However, at the event, Sundar C expressed his reservations about building up too much anticipation after such a long delay. “Tiruppur Subramaniam sir recently watched Madha Gaja Raja and told me, ‘The film looks good after so many years.’ I don’t want to overhype it because the audience might make fun of me for that,” he shared.

Despite Sundar C’s cautious approach, a quick scroll through social media shows that fans are more than ready for the film’s release. Many are thrilled at the prospect of seeing Vishal return to his prime, while others are eager to see Anjali alongside him once again. The duo, widely regarded as two of the most talented and awarded Tamil actors, has undoubtedly heightened anticipation for this long-awaited action film.

Madha Gaja Raja is set to hit the big screens on January 12, during the Pongal weekend. However, an official date for its international release has yet to be announced. Fans outside India may have to wait a little longer to watch the film, but it’s sure to be worth the wait in the end.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy