Filming on a quaint period drama keeps getting ruined by Tom Cruise flying a helicopter over the set

In today’s edition of “Tom Cruise can’t stop doing Tom Cruise things”, the action superstar has been causing a most surprising nuisance by constantly flying helicopters over the set of a quaint British period drama.

The 12th season of award-winning BBC favorite Call the Midwife is expected to premiere early next year, with the cast and crew currently filming in close proximity to Cruise and McQuarrie’s mega budget blockbuster sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2.

As a result, cinema’s favorite daredevil has been indulging in his signature pastime of risking life and limb in the name of our entertainment, something that’s proving to be a repeated irritant for the Call the Midwife crew, as star Jenny Agutter opined to The Mirror.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting. I could go chastise him in my habit! Imagine. “Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!””

Simon Pegg previously revealed that his longtime co-star and close friend also has a habit of putting down his chopper in the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy co-creator’s backyard whenever he stops by for a visit, but who’s going to stop him? As if Cruise’s legend needed any more burnishing, he’s hotter than ever off the back of Top Gun: Maverick, one of the best actioners of the century that’s also wound up as one of the highest-grossing movies ever made.

That’s without mentioning previous Mission: Impossible sequels Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout are modern classics in their own right, so Call the Midwife may have to get used to it.