George Floyd’s family is ready to sue Kanye West over fentanyl comments

Just when the world starts to think Kanye West couldn’t possibly ruffle anyone else’s feathers, the controversial rapper continues to surprise in the worst way. The family of George Floyd is reportedly considering taking legal action against West after he recently made some inflammatory comments about the nature of Floyd’s death on a podcast.

The information about the Floyd family’s supposed intention was shared by civil rights lawyer and activist Lee Merritt, who was very outspoken and advocated heavily for justice in the public eye, representing the families of both Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.



Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

Wests made his comments on the Drink Champs podcast, claiming Floyd died from fentanyl rather than the nine minutes of pressure on his neck under Derek Chauvin’s knee.

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Fentanyl, according to the CDC, is described as an opioid and incapacitating agent which alleviates pain without causing loss of consciousness by depressing the central nervous system and respiratory function. The CDC’s website says it is estimated to be 80 times as potent as morphine, and even more so than heroin.

The discussion around the nature of George Floyd’s death came about when West and the podcast’s co-hosts came around to discussing the recently-premiered Candace Owens documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

West attended the premiere of the film, at which he posed for photos with Ray J and Kid Rock.

During the podcast, West also unpacked some detail about JP Morgan Chase reportedly severing all ties with the artist.