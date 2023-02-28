Gina Carano apologists return to give the world another headache ahead of ‘The Mandalorian’ season three

It’s an unwritten law of the universe that we must write about Gina Carano regularly or else feel the wrath of the Gods. Yes, we’ve taken our fair share of shots at Carano over the years, but there’s a legitimate reason for the attention this time: The Mandalorian is coming back and Carano obviously will not be in it. Her defenders (she has those!) are up in arms over it.

When asked about her absence, producer Rick Famuyiwa basically just dodged the question, understandably not wanting to let the topic overtake the show.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that,” Famuyiwa said.

That’s the background. Let’s take a look at some of the Carano lovers.

The premiere of Season 3 of The Mandalorian is a day away. There is zero hype, and the big trending Star Wars story is about Gina Carano. That tells you everything you need to know about the state of Disney Star Wars #WeLoveGinaCarano — Ryan Kinel – RK Outpost (@KinelRyan) February 28, 2023

Yes Ryan, everyone is worried about Carano and no one wants to watch the show, even though its star is the most famous man in the world right now. Here’s another.

Indeed Cara Dune is strong willed, a great leader. A great role model Cara is. (Just like the actress who brought her to life the amazing Gina Carano) pic.twitter.com/JsfuWJXgjG — JP🏳️‍🌈 (@BuntyHunterJayP) February 21, 2023

Just because you share something doesn’t mean it’s true. I mean just by math alone, Princess Leia was the central character in the flagship Star Wars movies; Carano was in a few episodes of a spin-off show, but I digress. Oh, here’s the inevitable political post about Carano.

Ironic how @starwars story lines are about freedom and standing for what you believe. But @Disney fires @ginacarano for doing the same thing and having her words twisted by Twitter trolls. Is season 3 of @themandalorian going to be woke garbage? #welovecaradune #weloveginacarano pic.twitter.com/vo0wQNRCLY — Deanna (@DobutsuSatori) February 28, 2023

What a question! This is definitely ironic, and this person absolutely understands the meaning of the word.

There are just a few of the Carano supporters floating around to dampen the noise of what should be a very exciting new show of a well-loved franchise.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres tomorrow on Disney plus.