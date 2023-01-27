Gina Carano attempts to gloss over her antisemitic history with International Holocaust Remembrance Day post

Gina Carano’s latest post on Twitter has left the public with a bitter aftertaste, as the former Mandalorian actress acknowledges International Holocaust Remembrance Day nigh on the one-year anniversary of the antisemitic comments that got her fired from the Disney Plus show in the first place.

In her post, Carano shared a screenshot of a quote from Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl which extols the goodness of humanity, the willingness to see through dark times, and the hope for a brighter future. With it, Carano included the hashtag #InternationalHolocaustRemembranceDay.

Unlike Anne Frank, Carano is remembered for espousing fear-mongering lies about the COVID-19 vaccine, making a mockery of pandemic protocol, and having the gall to compare her conspiracy-theory right-wing opinions to the mass genocide of millions of Jewish people. We’ve included a transcript of those words so as not to have them buried under further screenshots, hashtags, or any other attempts to brush them under the rug.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Her attempt to gloss this over with a screenshot of Anne Frank’s words – not an apology, an acknowledgment, or even ownership of her missteps, but a single hashtag and screenshot, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of all days – does not erase the damage that’s been done.

Carano has remained firm in her opinions, saying she’s glad to have stood by what she believes in, even though that has included mocking underrepresented minorities, particularly people in the transgender community, by updating her social media bio to include the words “beep/bop/boop” as her pronouns.

Let’s be clear: Conservatives are not being rounded up and murdered. Trans people are being targeted for violence. Words matter, and hers have been proven not to quell hate, but add fuel to the fire.

A single screenshot and a hashtag won’t do it, not that we’re under the impression this was in any way a sort of apology. A better course of action, if we may, would be to rely on inspirational quotes that aren’t tethered to the thing that landed you in hot water, not for your own good, but for the respect of those you have already insulted.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.