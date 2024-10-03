‘I’m about to make some major moves’: Kesha warns that the music industry should be ‘terrified’ of what she’s about to do next

Kesha is making it clear that her “Joyride” is far from over. After years of feeling silenced, the Grammy-nominated artist finally feels free to speak her truth and she has a message for everyone with “deep, dark secrets” in the music industry: “You better f***ing run.”

In a new interview with Elle, Kesha spoke about her newfound freedom after reclaiming the rights to her music and image. Kesha was 18 when she signed a six-album deal with Lukasz Gottwald — better known as producer Dr. Luke — and his label, Kemosabe Records. Nine years into that deal, Kesha filed a civil suit against Gottwald for infliction of sexual harassment, emotional distress, and employment discrimination which started a long legal battle between the two. In 2023, the two reached a settlement and Dr. Luke’s defamation claim against Kesha was subsequently dismissed. All the while, Kesha continued to dutifully fulfill that initial contract, ending with 2023’s Gag Order.

Kesha, now the head of her own independent label, Kesha Records, is ready to “dismantle” the music industry. “The music industry should be f***ing terrified of me because I’m about to make some major moves and shift this s***,” says Kesha. “I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again.” Part of that process involves Kesha looking to do away with predatory contract terms to which young artists often fall victim.

“I don’t believe you can create if you’re not feeling safe,” Kesha says. The “Praying” singer admits she’s “allergic to control” before criticizing the industry practice of labels owning artists’ likeness, music, and lyrics in perpetuity. “I don’t believe in ownership in perpetuity of anyone, anything, on any level, in any business. That should not be something a person can commit to.” She plans to create a digital platform that prioritizes the safety of artists to tackle these goals.

After Gag Order, which Kesha describes as “vulnerable,” the singer is ready to return to the fun and flirty dance-pop she made when she first began her career. She released the single “Joyride,” a joyfully modern, campy take on the party pop sound she popularized in the 2000s, this summer —on Independence Day, no less — and describes the corresponding album as her “little wild child.” Kesha tackled her “painful emotions” on her last album and she’s ready to embrace her inner baddie this time around. “I’m giving her the moment — because we need the space to have all the emotions safely. I capture the empowered emotions, so that I can listen back to it when I’m not feeling that way.”

Kesha and her artistry have inspired new artists like Chappell Roan and Renee Rapp, with whom Kesha performed her hit “TiK ToK”, complete with updated lyrics in light of Sean Combs’ recent fall from grace. The two artists have nothing but praise for Kesha: “You would have to genuinely go out of your way and hate yourself not to like her,” says Rapp while Roan describes Kesha’s commitment to standing up for what she believes in as “very inspiring.” “I do have a sense of feeling protective of young women in music,” Kesha confirms. “I really hope my joy can stand for others to know that it’s available to them and to not give up.” Kesha’s journey has been anything but easy, but her dedication to making the music industry a better place for artists is something to be admired.

