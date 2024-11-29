‘Harboring feelings of shame and guilt’: Kate Middleton sends emotional message after skipping King Charles’ diplomatic reception

Kate Middleton has sent a poignant message about addiction and suffering as she gradually returns to her royal duties following the end of her cancer treatment in September. The last time she was seen in public was at Remembrance Sunday and was notably absent during the Diplomatic Corps Reception King Charles III hosted at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 19.

The Princess of Wales, 42, marked the start of Addiction Awareness Week with a message urging the public to show kindness to those affected by addiction. As patron of The Forward Trust, which runs the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, she sent a reminder that like everyone else, they are also human beings “with a story of their own, which many of us don’t understand or see.”

She wrote: “It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction. For too long, many have suffered in silence, harboring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability.”

Kate reminded that “it is not our place to judge or criticize, we must take the time to sit by someone’s side, learning the values of love and empathy. Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face.”

The mom-of-three said “addiction is not a choice” but a “‘serious mental health condition” that can affect any one and that “by acting with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering.”

She concluded her message: “Many charities up and down the country are guiding individuals and families through the toughest of times. But they cannot do it alone. It is up to each and every one of us to change the way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction. Because recovery is possible.”

Kate’s message comes following her absence at the Diplomatic Corps Reception, which had people talking as she’s been a consistent figure at the event since 2013. She only missed it once in 2014 due to a New York visit. Some had expressed their concerns over her health given she’s just finished chemotherapy. She missed the reception as per the Court Circular, she had a meeting with her “Early Years” team at Windsor Castle in the morning that day and probably couldn’t make it in time to the evening affair. The following day, Kate celebrated World Children’s Day with a message about the importance of the first five years in a child’s development.

Despite the concerns over her health, Kate did announce in her video message in September that she’s taking each day as it comes as her “path to healing and full recovery is long.” She also set expectations saying she’ll be “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months” when she can.

Likewise, royal “experts” have said that she could go back to a full schedule of public engagements once she feels she’s physically ready. Hopefully, she will be well enough to join Prince William in welcoming Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives to the U.K. on Dec. 3. She is also expected to host the annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

