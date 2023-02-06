Harry Styles takes home Pop Vocal Album of the Year

Harry Styles kicks off the main 2023 Grammys ceremony with a win for his album, Harry’s House, which just took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The singer might have received endless flack online for his ludicrous outfit on the red carpet, but his musical talents aren’t even up for question, and this win is proof of that. This marks his second win, following his award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021.

Styles is one of the most nominated acts of the night, with seven nods to his name, making him the fourth most nominated artist at the event. He missed out on the win for Best Music Video, losing out to Taylor Swift for All Too Well: The Short Film.

He’s still a favorite to take home one of the major awards, with nods in the Album of the Year category, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations for his chart-topping “As It Was”, which spent an impressive 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Now, he can add “multiple Grammy Award-winner” to his long list of achievements, and with the main event now in full swing, he may still pick up one or more trophies as the night goes on. (Perhaps his win might even steer some away from his unique outfit choice.)

Harry’s House beat out Adele’s 30, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Lizzo’s Special, and ABBA’s Voyage to take home the coveted award. Styles is also set to perform later in the night.