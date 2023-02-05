The Grammy Awards will finally return tonight with its 65th ceremony. While there’s so much to look forward to, including the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration, Harry Styles will join what is already set to be a phenomenal set list of performers.

The pop star and One Direction alum is also high on the list of projected winners at the show, earning a comfortable five nominations, which include three of the most coveted trophies — Album of the Year for his sophomore project, Harry’s House, and both Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “As It Was,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a staggering 15 weeks.

While fans can expect a live rendition of his record-breaking chart topper, there are many more acts to look out for.

Who’s set to perform at the Grammys?

One of the most anticipated acts of the night is undoubtedly Bad Bunny, who is up for three nominations, including Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed fourth solo venture, which is the first Spanish-language album to earn this nod. Brandi Carlile is also set to take up the stage, and with seven nominations, will likely be a favorite to take home at least one award.

DJ Khaled’s eight-minute track, “God Did,” will also be performed at the ceremony and will feature verses from John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Fridayy, and Jay-Z.

Mary J. Blige and Lizzo, both with six and five nominations, respectively, are also set to light up the stage tonight. While the former will most likely perform her Grammy-nominated single, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Lizzo could go one of three ways, with her singles “About Damn Time,” “2 Be Loved,” and “Special” being the obvious picks to perform live.

A highly anticipated performance is undoubtedly Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” especially due to the backlash the former has received online for their latest music video for the single, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”

The Grammys will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with an ensemble performance featuring household names of the genre, including Queen Latifah, Swizz Beatz, LL Cool J, Questlove, Missy Elliot, and newer acts GloRilla, Lil Baby, and more.

Music legends Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton may be an interesting trio for a joint showcase, but there’s no doubt that they will deliver a brilliant offering. Newcomer Steve Lacy is also expected to serenade the crowd with a live showcase. His fans are hopefully that he will pick up one award out of his four nominations, which include Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the ceremony will begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Trevor Noah will host for the third time in a row, and the event will be broadcast on CBS, while Paramount Plus subscribers will have streaming access.