Has Blake Lively had a nose job?

Blake Lively is easily one of the most beautiful celebrities, but has she had any plastic surgery done?

Lively is enjoying a lot of popularity after Deadpool & Wolverine and her upcoming film It Ends With Us. However, the actress has been in the spotlight for almost two decades. Playing the ultimate fashionista, Serena van der Woodsen, in Gossip Girl, and being reigning queen of the Met Gala, Lively proved she has a head-turning, classy fashion style.

The fact that she’s so easy on the eyes with her gorgeous blonde locks and sultry features certainly helps, but it’s her sense of humor and easygoing relationship with her husband Ryan Reynolds that quickly turned Lively into one of the most popular celebs. Looking at her perfectly balanced face, one can help but wonder: has Blake Lively ever felt the touch of a plastic surgeon’s knife?

Did Blake Lively get a nose job?

Blake Lively has obviously grown into a gorgeous woman over the years and has many qualities I could go on about forever: she’s the ultimate girl’s girl. But her looks have evolved, too. That is, of course, normal, as she has been in the spotlight for a long time. However, some subtle differences could indicate Blake Lively had a nose job.

Before becoming the ‘It’ girl, Lively had a different nose, wider and with a different tip. She never addressed any surgeries, so this is all speculation, so take it with a gran of salt. Since her early Gossip Girls days, fans speculated Blake Lively got a rhinoplasty, not just once, but a couple of times, as her nose got more narrow over the years, which is not the result of natural aging, but likely going under the knife. Looking at her appearance before, she had a wider and flatter nose with a round shape, and her current nose is thinner and the space between her eyes is bigger.

Rhinoplasty and other surgeries are common in Hollywood, and they can change someone’s appearance completely. If Blake Lively had any plastic surgery done, it was subtle and tasteful, only adding to the beautiful canvas that is her face, leaving her with an overall natural look, which is why it’s so difficult to say with certainty if she’s gone under the knife. If she did, can we get her plastic surgeon’s number?

