Has Pippa Middleton said anything about ex Thomas Kingston’s tragic death?

This article mentions suicide. Please read with caution.

As if the first few months of 2024 didn’t give the British royal family enough to worry about — what with King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, and Kate Middleton‘s seeming disappearance from the public eye — Thomas Kingston, married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, Charles’ second cousin, died from suicide at the age of 45.

According to The Daily Beast, Kingston’s body was found on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in a building on his parents’ property in the Cotswolds, near London. An inquest later determined Kingston’s cause of death was a “traumatic head wound,” which law enforcement determined was self-inflicted. A gun was found at the scene, and British law enforcement announced that no foul play was suspected in Kingston’s death.

Kingston, a successful financier, married Lady Gabriella in 2019, but this is not his only connection to the British royal family. Before he married Gabriella, Kingston dated Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife. Pippa and Kingston reportedly remained friendly: Kingston and Lady Gabriella even attended Pippa’s 2017 wedding to James Mathews.

So, as viral rumors spread as to what may have happened to her sister Kate to take her out of the public eye, has Pippa said anything about her ex-boyfriend’s death?

Pippa Middleton’s Instagram statement

Days after Thomas Kingston was found dead, Pippa Middleton gave no formal public statement. She did, however, share a picture of herself with Kingston on Instagram, captioned, “Sending condolences to Lady Gabriella and all of Thomas’ family on the news of his passing. May he Rest in Peace.” The picture of Kingston and Pippa was from 2013, at the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, one of the most high-profile public appearances Pippa and Kingston made while together.

Meanwhile, Lady Gabriella and her family called Kinsgston’s death “a great shock” and added that he was an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.” King Charles III and Queen Camilla said in a statement,

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family. via Page Six

Our condolences also go out to Kingston and his family. Thomas and Gabriella had no children.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.