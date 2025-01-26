‘He calls her all the time’: ‘Completely depressed’ Billy Ray Cyrus wants Miley Cyrus back but she has ‘totally cut him off’

Billy Ray Cyrus is a man on a mission, but it’s not about a new song or career move. It’s about repairing his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus, who has reportedly “totally cut him off” after finally acknowledging their differences that fell through the cracks in the past.

Recommended Videos

A source disclosed to In Touch Weekly that the country star is “completely depressed” over his estrangement from his superstar daughter and desperately trying to reconcile before the distance between them becomes permanent. However, it might already be too late for Cyrus to win over Miley.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking for Billy Ray because Miley has totally cut him off and has even been talking about what a great year she had in 2024, as though this feud with her dad didn’t even upset her,” the insider said.

Miley Cyrus reacting to Billy Ray Cyrus and her singing together when she was a kid 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JibTZfilqN — MileyUpdates (@MileyUpdates) August 26, 2023

The 63-year-old singer is said to be grappling with the fear that their bond could no longer be repaired. Before this and during Miley’s younger years in the industry, she and her dad were almost inseparable. Apart from living together behind the cameras, they also starred in Hannah Montana as the onscreen daughter and father.

After the Disney show, Miley’s career as a singer took off, and she’s become a global pop star. Amid her massive fame, reports claimed underlying issues plagued Billy Ray’s relationship with Miley for years, including allegations of jealousy over her much bigger success, according to The Independent.

The family’s political divide has only added fuel to the fire. While Miley has been outspoken in her support for Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, Billy Ray made headlines for performing at President Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball. Insiders alleged this moment deepened the rift, with Miley feeling alienated by her father’s political stance.

Miley Cyrus has given Kamala Harris permission to use her song Party in the USA during her campaign!!!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M7HwDAubDk — Winters Politics 🖤 (@WintersPolitics) August 27, 2024

“He’s completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can’t break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever,” said the source before adding, “He calls her all the time and sends her messages but she completely ignores him. She won’t pick up his calls but he keeps trying. He’s also begged [her siblings] Noah and Braison to work on her on his behalf.”

Billy Ray, who rose to fame with his hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” is reportedly afraid their rift might be permanent. “All he wants this year is to get Miley back in his life,” the source noted. “He truly can’t believe that it’s come to this. Tish isn’t speaking to him either, but he’s even been reaching out to her and asking her to intervene.”

In his attempts to mend fences, Cyrus has even acknowledged his past mistakes, even though he finds it “humiliating” to do so. But he is ready to “go to hell” if it repairs the seemingly irreparable damage in his and his daughter’s formerly strong bond.

The tension between Cyrus and his daughter first became painfully public in February 2024 when the 32-year-old artist won a Grammy for Record of the Year but failed to mention Billy Ray in her acceptance speech. Instead, she praised her mom, Tish Cyrus, 57, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, who joined her on stage.

The moment left no doubt about where her priorities lay and showed why she’d chosen her mom over her dad. But it would be wise to take this source’s comment with a grain of salt since as far as official sources are concerned, Billy Ray is not in the mood of reconciliation. Apparently, when his son and Miley’s elder brother, Trace Cyrus, posted about feeling concerned for his father’s health after his performance at Donald Trump’s presidential inaugural, Billy Cyrus proceeded to threaten him “with legal action for wanting you to get help.”

He doesn’t exactly sound like a father seeking reconciliation now, does he?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy