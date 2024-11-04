‘He can’t be spiking people’s phones’: Radio host argues Jason Kelce can’t risk to fight for Travis Kelce’s honor, finds ‘20000%’ disagreement

Jason Kelce has been making headlines for his unwavering support of his brother, Travis Kelce. However, not everyone seems to appreciate Jason’s brotherly love.

A Philadelphia-based radio host, Jon Marks, insists that Jason Kelce’s response to a fan’s homophobic slur was ill-advised given his elevated celebrity status. Taking to X, Marks argues that Kelce should lean on security rather than taking matters into his own hands, especially since he’s now a high-profile figure making “big $$$” and possibly soon to be the brother-in-law of “the biggest pop star ever.” That’s Taylor Swift, for those in the back.

According to Marks, when you’re in the big leagues, you can’t just go around spiking people’s personal property — no matter how vile their provocations are.

Kelce has to realize that his profile is bigger than it ever was as a player. He's making big $$$ across multile platforms and his brother might marry the biggest pop star ever. He can't be spiking people's phones. He needs security to deal with this shit pic.twitter.com/R3ZkULUMln — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) November 2, 2024

Kelce recently had an encounter with a fan who decided to hurl a homophobic slur at his brother for dating Swift. In response, Kelce channeled his inner Incredible Hulk and slammed the troll’s phone into the ground. Fans of Jason Kelce largely disagreed with Marks’ take, siding with the spontaneous defense of his brother’s honor.

Jason doesn’t need security, he can take care of himself. — Philadelphia Eagles rule my Sundays 💚🦅 (@my_phillyeagles) November 3, 2024

Or people shouldn’t instigate for a clip. Show respect.. it’s simple. Guy got what he deserved. — l3UCK3Y3 (@l3UCK3Y3) November 2, 2024

The consensus seems to be that if you lob verbal grenades, you can’t cry foul if one explodes right back in your face. Marks’ suggestion of ramping up security, while practical, lacks a certain understanding of spontaneous human reaction — especially when family is involved. It’s all well and good to preach restraint from the comfort of a studio, but in the heat of the moment, even the most stoic person might find their hands shaped into phone-smashing claws.

The irony of Marks’ sanctimonious stance does not escape the discerning eye. One might argue that advising Jason Kelce to “hire security” rather than deal directly with such disgraceful behavior is akin to recommending a Band-Aid for a broken arm. It’s a quaint idea but woefully inadequate for addressing the underlying issue — why are people hurling slurs in the first place? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship became tabloid fodder when she began appearing at Chiefs games during her “Eras Tour,” and their high-profile outings in New York City only fanned the flames of public interest.

This limelight, while glamorous, has also exposed them to the darker side of fame: incessant scrutiny and, as seen recently, outright hostility. Jason Kelce, ever the protective older brother, has been nothing short of supportive of this pop culture synergy. His proactive approach to defend his brother’s honor may not fit neatly into the celebrity playbook Marks presumably endorses, but it speaks to a familial loyalty that resonates with many. So, while Marks may smugly think he’s got it all figured out with his sizzling hot take, perhaps he should take a giant step back and consider the bigger picture.

