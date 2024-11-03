‘Jason probably did the ‘nicest’ thing possible’: Jason Kelce, the ultimate big brother, smashes a ‘loser’s phone for Travis Kelce

It’s been millennia since humanity crawled out of the primordial muck. We’ve learned to cure diseases, connected the globe through the internet, and yes, we’ve even largely agreed on the importance of wearing pants in public. Yet here we are, displaying the same troglodyte traits when it comes to our interactions with each other.

This depressing truth has once again reared its ugly head in the latest viral sensation featuring Jason Kelce, who valiantly stood up against a vile homophobic slur hurled at his brother, Travis Kelce. Apparently, some dimwits haven’t grasped the simple concept that love is love, and it’s not their damn business who someone chooses to date, even if that someone happens to be the insanely gifted and wildly successful Taylor Swift.

The incident unfolded as Jason walked through a crowd of people, many cheering and shouting his name. Within seconds, a man can be heard yelling the homophobic slur at Jason, targeting his brother’s relationship with Taylor Swift. “Kelce — how does it feel that your brother is a f—-t for dating Taylor Swift?” the troll shouted.

Can’t blame Jason Kelce here… what a loser pic.twitter.com/KTnCA4WjZI — Tobey Prime (@tobey_prime) November 2, 2024

At first, Jason seemed to brush off the asinine remark, but the video captures him abruptly halting, whirling around to confront the imbecile, and then swiftly snatching the phone before ruthlessly spiking it on the ground. The incident occurred just after the Ohio State Buckeyes clashed with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 2, 2024. Jason, 36, was on site at Penn State’s University Park, participating in ESPN’s “College GameDay.” I can only imagine the satisfaction Jason must have felt when he heard that satisfying crunch of the phone hitting the ground.

Since Sep. 2023, Travis and Taylor’s white-hot romance has been the talk of the town. This unfortunate incident is just one of countless instances of hate and scornful commentary aimed at the couple. However, it appears that Saturday’s deplorable debacle was the straw that broke the camel’s back for big brother Jason, who decided it was high time to put his foot down and take out the trash. The internet reacted with overwhelming support for Jason’s actions. One user aptly pointed out:

People are gonna be mad for Kelce checking the kid but the kid was literally asking for it — Jason Williams  (@michaelkozziol) November 2, 2024

While another sarcastically remarked:

Imagine how he handled punks picking on Travis while growing up lmao — Lotor Eugene (@TheLotorious) November 2, 2024

100% , Jason probably did the “nicest” thing possible in this situation — Tobey Prime (@tobey_prime) November 2, 2024

It’s clear that the majority of people recognize the absurdity of the situation and the need for consequences when someone crosses the line. Now, some naysayers might contend that there’s a chance Jason targeted the wrong Neanderthal, as no footage clearly identifies who in the crowd shouted the slur. Regardless, I think we can all agree that anyone who engages in such behavior deserves a metaphorical (or in this case, literal) smackdown.

Born a mere two years apart — Jason in 1987 and Travis in 1989 — the Kelce brothers have been each other’s ride-or-die supporters and friendly rivals since their diaper days. They even co-host a podcast called New Heights, where they regale listeners with uproarious tales from their lives, dissect the latest sports drama, and mercilessly roast each other.

Jason, being the phenomenal brother and all-around stellar human that he is, has never wavered in his support of Travis’s fairytale romance with Swift. In June 2024, he proudly proclaimed to reporters at an Eagles Autism Foundation event, “We just want to be supportive of him and their relationship and everything that they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now.” According to Page Six, Jason even made a splash at one of Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour extravaganzas in London that same month and caught an encore performance in Miami this October. If that’s not the epitome of brotherly love, then I don’t know what is.

