‘He didn’t realize’: Prince Harry accused of being so ‘naive’ he made a big mistake that left him ‘lonely’

A royal expert has claimed Prince Harry was “naive” for not realizing he and Meghan Markle’s criticisms of the Royal Family would lead to their “exile.”

It’s no secret that, since stepping back from royal life in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on the outs with the Windsors. Between that jaw-dropping Oprah interview and the revelations detailed in Harry’s memoir Spare, the pair held no punches as they withdrew from royal duties. But, according to royal broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, Harry had not predicted that the fallout from his public criticisms would result in his and Meghan’s banishment to the U.S., where they currently reside.

“A self-assured, self-titled, angry Prince Harry thought it was completely OK to publicly verbally annihilate his family,” Chard told Fox News Digital. “He was naïve and didn’t realise it would upset his family.” Chard added that in the midst of Harry and Meghan’s highly-publicized exit from the Palace, the Duke was unaware “that his actions would cause such a fallout with his family and the public.” In terms of specific criticisms levelled against the family by Harry, well… there were plenty.

The Oprah interview saw the couple accuse the Royal Family — or at least the broader royal machine — of racism ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie. Harry also claimed that his father, King Charles III, had stopped returning his calls and that the family cut off him and Meghan financially. Meanwhile, in Spare, Harry delivered almost too many bombshells to mention, from describing his brother, Prince William, as his “arch nemesis” to claiming that he and William pleaded with Charles to not marry his now-wife, Queen Camilla.

"I love my Mother Country, and I love my family, and I always will. I just wish, at the second-darkest moment of my life, they'd been there for me too.



And I believe they'll look back one day and wish they had too."



It’s for these reasons that, according to another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry’s exile was of his own making. “Harry is in exile – but he chose it,” he told Fox News Digital. “It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family.” As a result, Fitzwilliams claims “there is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the Royal Family healing,” and we’ve seen rumblings of this ever since Harry’s withdrawal from royal life five years ago. This year alone, there’s been reports of Charles choosing a side in this years-long rift, as well as speculation that William accused Harry of being “brainwashed.”

That’s why Fitzwilliams says the chances of bridging the rift are slim, particularly amid some Royal Family members’ health struggles. “King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities,” he said of a potential reconciliation. In any case, it appears Harry is trying his hardest to resolve family tensions, but is being met with pushback according to former BBC royal expert Jennie Bond. “Messages coming from Harry’s side are that he’s ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family,” she said.

“But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point.” The expert said that the final nail in the coffin was Harry’s criticisms of Kate Middleton in Spare, in which he claimed that the Princess said Meghan suffered from “baby brain” during her pregnancy with Archie. Whatever the case may be, I personally hope that a resolution will one day arise, and I pray that it’s televised so we’ll have ample footage to pour over. That’d be juicier than anything in The Crown.

