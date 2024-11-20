‘He put on his Kevin Costner charm’: Word on the street is newly divorced Kevin Costner went ‘Heyyyy, baby’ to give us 2025’s hottest couple

Kevin Coster may have found his match months after his messy divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. His rumored new gal is reportedly of the same caliber as him — coming from ‘90s Hollywood. And we must say, they really make a good-looking couple.

Word has it that when the 69-year-old actor stepped out to attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last Sunday, he had an “openly flirty” encounter with former bombshell Sharon Stone, 66. Both are currently single, so it was perfect timing for them to bump into each other at the gathering for lifetime achievement recognitions in cinema and motion picture arts.

Kevin was famous for being a dreamy stud back in the day, and he surprisingly brought back that same vibe when he interacted with Sharon, who was equally very in demand after becoming an instant sex symbol since starring in Basic Instinct.

“They started off police with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like heyyyy baby,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail about the actors’ interaction at the event.

Kevin Costner and Sharon Stone were 'flirty' at Hollywood event after she defended him during his nasty divorce https://t.co/dNcn71sjE8 pic.twitter.com/rcwGGHvFmw — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 19, 2024

Costner’s subtle advances did not go unnoticed by Stone, who, according to the source, “winked at him and was sweet” that night. “Sharon is such a class act, she handled the attention very well and was cute,” noted the source.

There’s not much information about how they were to each other before this recent encounter, so it’s difficult to say if this “flirty” moment had a precedent. However, Stone might have kept tabs on Costner when he was going through a divorce earlier this year.

In May, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the actor, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the latter responded with his own filing the next day. Both requested joint custody over their children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. However, they did not see eye to eye on many other things, such as child support, spousal support, legal fees, and division of properties, according to Us Weekly.

During the chaotic divorce affair, Christine was making the headlines and Sharon could not help but draw comparisons between Costner’s former spouse and her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein. At one point, the Casino star even voiced her support for Costner while commenting on an Instagram post about what Baumgartner said during a child support hearing.

According to the Daily Mail, Christine tried to justify in court her request for $160,000 a month in child support payment after failing to secure her first request for $175K a month. She said their children have already grown accustomed to their life of luxury, and her lawyers added that it’s “in their DNA at this point.”

After reading about this in an IG post, Stone reportedly left a comment that read, “My ex thought the same,” with a laughing emoji. The actress was married to the San Francisco newspaper editor from 1998 to 2004. They adopted their son Roan in 2000, so they also had to fight each other in court for his custody.

Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Nasty Legal Battle With Ex Christine Baumgartner Is Over: 'Feels Like a New Era for Him' #PalmBeach #Divorce #Attorneyhttps://t.co/monMDiv8gz pic.twitter.com/PollRury7t — jordan gerber, esq. (@SoFloDivorceLaw) June 23, 2024

Now going back to Stone and Costner’s encounter at the Governors Awards, the eyewitness mentioned that the two celebs really showed interest in each other that night. “Who knows if they went home together or even exchange numbers, but it certainly looks like they liked each other a lot,” said the source.

Knowing Sharon sided with the Yellowstone actor during his recent divorce, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they talked about their experiences with their former partners. Having that as common ground also means they wouldn’t have a problem should their recent encounter progress into something more.

