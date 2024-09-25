‘He won’t be meeting up with Harry’: Prince Harry is already facing a royal rejection ahead of his upcoming return to the U.K.

Despite Prince Harry celebrating a milestone birthday recently, it seems his family across the pond are still not interested in speaking to him. Harry turned 40 earlier this month and although birthday wishes were sent to the Duke of Sussex from his brother and father, it seems they were purely a box-ticking exercise to avoid bad PR.

Recommended Videos

The relationship between the exiled prince and the rest of his family is still very much dead in the water and nothing proves that more than that none of Harry’s family has made plans to meet him ahead of his return to the U.K. at the end of this month. Honestly, there’s so much drama between this family that we’re going to need a seventh season of The Crown to cover it.

Harry won’t be greeted by his family upon U.K. return

Not only will none of the senior royals be seeing Harry during his stay, but there haven’t been any short or medium-term plans made for a meet-up in the future either according to “well-placed sources,” who have shared their inside knowledge with the Daily Beast. Harry won’t be seeing King Charles and he won’t be seeing Prince William either.

Sources claim that William is refusing to see his brother on account of him being unable to move past the “rude” and “revealing” comments made about him and his wife in Harry’s memoir, Spare. He also blames his brother for Kate being accused of making racist remarks regarding the potential skin color of Harry and Meghan’s children.

Although the Duke of Sussex and his wife tried to avoid naming any names, the royal biographer, Omid Scobie (who is very close to the Sussexes) let the names slip. He revealed that an “early and uncleared” draft of his book containing the names was sent to Dutch publishers who printed the names before anything could be done.

So it seems the two brothers are opting to avoid speaking to each other rather than addressing their issues. Over the last few years, the relationship between Harry and his family has only continued to deteriorate and neither side has tried to patch things over. In fact, quite the opposite, they continue to make things worse.

Other senior royals are avoiding Harry too

As for Harry’s father – the king is supposedly up for reconciliation although their relationship is strained, with Charles being disappointed in Harry for breaking his trust over a birthday message back in November. The king and Camilla are scheduled to attend the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh just days before the prince’s visit, so it seems unlikely they’ll be seeing him this month.

Right now Harry will no doubt be feeling the chill of his entire family giving him the cold shoulder. It’s reported that, on top of all this, the prince won’t even be staying in a royal residence. Instead he’ll be residing in a London hotel during his time in the U.K. which is what he did last time he was in the country too.

Any hopes of reconciliation for the immediate future seem to have been lost. Right now it seems emotions are still running high. Maybe Harry and William should give things time to cool down and then have an Oasis-style reunion in a decade or so. Just a thought.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy