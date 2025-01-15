‘Heartbroken’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit back at ‘offensive’ comments alleging their real motives behind LA fires aid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some strong words in response to “offensive” criticisms made about their efforts to provide aid amid the ongoing Los Angeles fires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who, at the time of writing, have yet to be evacuated from their home in Montecito, Santa Barbara — have spent much of their time over the past week attempting to do their bit to help those who have been impacted by the devastation caused by the wildfires. Notably, over the weekend the royal duo were caught on the news when they joined other officials in handing out food and supplies to fire victims outside the Pasadena Convention Center.

As expected for the ever-controversial couple, Harry and Meghan’s efforts were met with equal parts praise and scorn, and the loudest voice on the latter side was actress Justine Bateman. Bateman — sister to Jason Bateman, most known for her role in the classic sitcom Family Ties — blasted the Sussexes in a viral tweet that grabbed headlines. Retweeting news footage of the royals at the scene, Bateman savagely described Harry and Meghan as “no better than ambulance chasers.”

“What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” she continued. “They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists.

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

Following Bateman’s comments becoming so widely seen, with many repeating her claim that the pair are “disaster tourists,” the Sussexes’ reps have now hit back at her words. As per what a source told Page Six: “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.”

The source was keen to stress that, apart from anything else, Bateman is factually incorrect when she claims that Harry and Meghan don’t even live in the area. Meghan is a native Californian and the couple have lived in Montecito with their two children since 2020. “Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her,” the rep maintained.

The couple’s source went on to argue that Harry and Meghan’s actions genuinely come from a place of wanting to do what they can to help out, with local girl Meghan said to be heartbroken over how much destruction the fires have caused.

As the insider put it, Markle is “not just a tourist” and “her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires.” They went on to add that the royals have “invested significant time and resources, they have donated money and essential items.”

That, at least, is something that can’t be disputed. Swiftly after the Palisades Fire kicked off this week of horrors, Harry and Meghan opened their doors to any neighbors who needed immediate shelter and they are known to have subsequently made donations of both money and materials to those in need. Meanwhile, Bateman — also a filmmaker, author, and occasional guest on FOX News — has received some pushback online of her own, as some have condemned her for criticizing the Sussexes for lending a hand when it’s unclear if she has actually aided the relief efforts herself.

