Henry Cavill’s perfect ‘Warhammer 40K’ co-star has revealed himself

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming Warhammer 40K Amazon series, except that former DC star, Henry Cavill will be the show’s executive producer. But if there is one thing we know about the actor, it’s that he cares about the source material. So surely, his co-star and the people involved should have some interest in this tabletop game. Fortunately, Hollywood is filled with nerds who are slowly emerging from the shadows, and one of them has revealed themselves to be a Warhammer 40K fan.

Pop singer, Lily Allen shared a photo of her partner and Stranger Things actor, David Harbour painting Warhammer figures, with the caption “nerd alert.” The figure seems to be a Black Templar, based on the sword and appearance. In the Warhammer games, Black Templars are close-combat warriors and are seen wearing black armor with white shoulder pads. They are one of the factions in the game and take part in a never-ending crusade. They are also a very xenophobic bunch and the most anti-heretic space marine faction in the franchise.

This Instagram story made it to the r/Warhammer40K subreddit, with fans beginning to fan cast who Harbour could play in the Amazon series. Fans suggested that he should play notable Primarch characters, genetically-engineered transhuman “sons,” bread to be perfect soldiers and warriors. One of them was Leman Russ, who was known in the Warhammer 40K lore as the “Wolf King” and is the missing Primarch of the Space Wolves Chapter. Another was Rogal Dorn, who was described as one of the greatest heroes in “the history of the Imperium of Man.”

Regardless of the role, one thing is certain, Harbour could be a possible contender to star in the series. Asides from Stranger Things, he also starred in Black Widow as Alexei (aka Red Guardian), Hellboy, and the 2016 Suicide Squad. So whether he stars in the Amazon Warhammer 40K series will be up to Cavill and his team. But it’s great to see that there are people in Hollywood who are also fans of the tabletop game.