Here are 10 of the best Takeoff verses

Migos, the legendary rap group consisting of Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo, are known for their sharp-shooting lyrics, sick beats, and deep familial ties. Previously known as Polo Club, Migos officially stepped into the spotlight with their 2013 hit song “Versace” which not only caught the attention of the public but also fellow rapper Drake, who eventually featured a remixed edition of the track.

“Versace” ended up landing at number 31 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Chart, but it was just the first of many hits to come. In 2016 Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee” became an internet sensation, snagging the trio a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Over the years Migos continued to make their mark in the music industry, releasing one banger after the next, but on Nov. 1 the group made its biggest news to date when the world discovered that Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was 28 years old at the time of his passing.

Following his death, cries of grief poured out all over the internet, from Offset’s wife Cardi B, to Migos’ management Quality Control Music, to James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In light of Takeoff’s passing fans have rallied behind the rapper’s discography as means to mourn his unexpected death and remember his legacy. Although it’s difficult to trim his repertoire down to just 10 songs, here are 10 verses that we believe encapsulate Takeoff best.

“John Wick” — Migos (2015)

“John Wick (pew, pew!) / Call of Duty s**t (pew, pew!) / When it come to the artillery, I’m very talented / Takeoff Dahmer, I be killin’ s**t (argh!) / Mini AK with the banana clip / When I travel, put it in my travel kit (grrah!) / Rick James, I’m rich, b***h (rich, b***h!) / Momma told me I’m a walkin’ lick (momma!) / The trap game is Madden, no need to ask Madden / I just hit the plug with the hit stick (boom) / No Santa Claus, I’m on my Grinch s**t / F**k it, might light the block up like it’s Christmas.”

“Night Call” – by Steve Aoki [feat. Lil Yachty & Migos] (2017)

“Night call, diamonds shine with the lights off / Night brawl, I’ma spray like Lysol / Thot b**** that ain’t my type nah (Nah) / Bad b**** pipe down for a pipe y’all (Pipe) / I’ma need a Khan with no flaw (Khan) / Lookin’ at my diamonds no flaws (Diamonds) / Wanna go to war we can fight for Geico / All I gotta do i’ make one call (One)”

“Narcos” – Culture II (2018)

“Take-Takeoff / No monkey in the jungle block hot like a sauna (Hah) / Bustas knocking on me, tryna weave with anacondas (Fire) / Jumpin’ in the water, tryna sneak across the Waterglass (Splash) / Gotta seek guards out, got me bit by a piranha (Ouch) / I’ll bag it, bag a money, know I gotta have it / Savage, but I’m still a gentleman in Cali (Cali) / Static, n***a turn to mean about the cabbage (Uh) / Kill his whole family if he run off with your package (Brrt!)”

“Casper” – The Last Rocket (2018)

“Before we jump in, my n***a we gotta say grace / My grandmama gone but can’t be replaced / Jenna, she paved the way (Jenna Lou) / I’m turnin’ the page on n****s (Turnin’) / I waited days, remember / Been had that fame on the side of my hood / Swear it couldn’t change a n***a.”

“Slippery” – Culture (2017)

“Deadshot (Brrt), AK make your head rock (Brrt) / Red dot (Pew-pew), retro Air Jord’ deadstock (-stock) / Lean on rocks (Act), Perkys, Mollies, Xannies, Rocks (Roxies) / Oxycontin (Oxyies), / Takeoff, I’m your med doc (Takeoff!)”

“Commando” – YRN 2 (2016)

“All my n****s turn to Rambo or commando (Grah) / We the first ones that came up with the bando (Bando) / Talkin’ ’bout you got the Act’, but what it goin’ for? (Act’) / I’m ’bout to start extortin’ n****s for that Migo flow (Ayy) / We the ones that really came in with the kickin’ doors (Boom) / Same n****s brought Versace to the centerfold (‘Sace) / Take off on the plug, I hit him with the finger roll / If you can buy the car, then why the f**k you rent it for? (Bitch)”

“Intruder” – by Takeoff (2017)

“Intruder don’t say I didn’t try and tell ’em / ‘Fore I send them shots up at your cerebellum / It’s a warnin’ sign in my backyard said “Do not enter” / I got the right to kill em (pop, pop!) / Potato peeler how a nigga peel ya (woo!) / Cannabilism, my dawg eat him (ruff!) / No Halloween but I might trick-or-treat him / Or July fourth him and take his freedom (Takeoff!)”

“T-Shirt” – Culture (2017)

“I’ma feed my family, n***a, ain’t no way around it (Family)/ Ain’t gon’ never let up, n***a, God said show my talent (Show it) / Young n***a with the Anna, walkin’ with the hammer / Talkin’ country grammar, n***a, straight out Nawf Atlanta.”

“L.A. Leakers Freestyle” – (2021)

“My bad, I forgot to mention / Through the pandemic, we was still runnin’ up chicken / Whippin’ that s**t in the kitchen / You make a mention, a ticket’ll make you go missing / Don’t do the sneak dissin’ / I’m startin’ to think n****a wear panties / You n****s some bitches / While you n****s run out of money / My n****s gon’ get it ’cause everyday government print it / How you gon’ get it? Just send me the addy my n****s will ship it / A million, twenty’s and fifty’s and hundreds sittin’ on the floor, look how I swim in it / Don’t wanna get popped, don’t open your top / You better move militant / They talking about COVID when I heard the news I started sipping a remedy/ If I got an opp and you say you my brother, then he better be your enemy/ I’m taking them back to the bando way back to when a n***a was breaking and entering. ”

“Don’t Tell ‘Em” – Jeremih [feat. Migos] (2014)

“Maison Margiela, I shop any weather / My girl wanna be a Giuseppe stepper / Peter Piper, he done piped the pepper / I’m Michael Phelps, won a gold medal / Hit it with the left then hit it with the right / Knockout just call me Mayweather / So many Benjamins on me / Might mistake me for a bank teller”