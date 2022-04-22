Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has an extensive real estate portfolio containing a variety of different, not to mention gorgeous, properties.

Johnny Depp is one of Hollywood’s most renowned actors, having played such iconic roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. With a recorded estimated net worth of $150 million, Depp has decided to use his wealth to invest in a colossal real estate portfolio, purchasing homes all around the world.

Here are the top five most expensive homes in Depp’s real estate portfolio.

5. Five-mansion Hollywood Hills compound

Johnny Depp's 8 bedroom,10 bathroom Hollywood Hills home was originally built in 1922. The actor purchased it in 1995 pic.twitter.com/Nh7muWShFD — Natalia Costea (@costea_natalia) March 1, 2014

In 1995, Depp purchased an entire cul-de-sac of five mansions for $19 million, which was originally built back in 1992. It was reported back in 2017 that Depp had plans to build an underground tunnel system to connect the homes to the main estate, but he eventually gave up on the idea.

4. Five-loft Los Angeles penthouse

After buying his first penthouse property in 2002, Depp bought another four in the Eastern Columbia Lofts in Los Angeles. According to Architectural Digest, the five-loft estate contains a combined total of nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as direct access to a sky deck featuring a spa, fitness studio, and pool. It is reported by Architectural Digest that some of Depp’s personal items are on display in this penthouse loft.

3. A French village

This French village was once home to Johnny Depp. Now it can be yours: http://t.co/Gn3SVUuUY1 pic.twitter.com/aXOHaE8XuX — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 29, 2015

This quaint yet abandoned French village was bought by Depp for an undisclosed amount back in 2001. The village contains a skate park, multiple cottages and shops, and a private residence. Before putting the entire property on sale in 2016, Depp renovated the lot by changing the local church into a guest home. The lot is still up for sale, selling for $55.5 million.

2. A private island in the Bahamas

The #Disney #film company plans to restart Pirates of the CaribbeanJohnny Depp will not be involved in the restart of the series.

But we think that Johnny Depp has no reason to be upset. Johnny Depp has his own personal #island, Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas archipelago. pic.twitter.com/bAZ5Gb7wX4 — Islands Building Company (@islandsbuild) October 29, 2018

In a Jack Sparrow-like move, Depp bought a private island in the Bahamas for $3.5 million while shooting Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003. He named his private island “Little Hall’s Pond Clay,” with the Hollywood actor describing them as “pure and beautiful.” The island has five beaches, two of which are named after his children, one of which is named after his ex-wife Vanessa, another of which is named in honor of late author Hunter S. Thompson, and the last is named after his mentor.

1. Somerset mansion

Hot Destination: Somerset, UK: Cutting edge art, a glamorous new spa hotel, and Johnny Depp.https://t.co/tbsmwgTwrg pic.twitter.com/ocsEbV9UmH — BlackBookMedia_ (@BlackBookMedia_) August 24, 2016



This Downton Abbey-style estate was purchased by Depp in 2014 with an estimated cost of £12-13 million. This English manor was reported to have 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property sits on a large 850 acres of land and was purchased weeks after his engagement to his now ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp clearly has an interesting taste in property, as his portfolio contains a wide variety of real estate types and locations. But with the ongoing lawsuit happening with Heard, it’s unclear whether the actor will continue expanding his portfolio once it’s over.