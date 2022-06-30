Here’s Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart complete relationship timeline

From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Hollywood is swarming with once-popular couples that find themselves split up and focused on new romantic journeys. However, one memorable couple has stood the test of time and continues to give hopeless romantics the motivation to keep trying at love — and that couple is Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart.

The too-sweet-for-words couple have been together for over 20 years now, and they seem to be more in love with each other now than ever. The couple officially married back in 2010 and share a son named Liam together, who Flockhart adopted just a year prior to meeting Ford. Two decades later and the couple still have a vast multitude of fans cheering them on — even despite the 22-year age gap between the two stars.

While the beloved pair are notorious for keeping their personal lives extremely private, they never hesitate to discuss their love to the media whenever asked. So, here’s a complete timeline of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s relationship, from beginning to now, because, well… we will forever be obsessed with one of the best couples in Hollywood.

2002

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

2002 marked the first year of dating for the lovable couple. Ford and Flockhart memorably met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards and started officially dating shortly after the ceremony. According to a source close to Flockhart, she purposely spilled a drink on him at the ceremony to catch his eye and get him talking to her. Talk about romance, eh? The pair apparently shared dinner and drinks at Ford’s house after, and later into the night, Ford encouraged everyone else to leave so he could be alone with Flockhart. Love at first sight is real, so it seems.

2009

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The pair spent the following years considerably private, enjoying each other’s company and for Ford, it was the joy of celebrating true love at such a late stage in life — he was almost 60 years old when he met Flockhart. After connecting in 2002, the couple spent many years casually dating and getting to know one another, which is also when Ford began raising Liam with Flockhart. 2009 was a big year for the happy couple as Ford proposed to Flockhart over Valentine’s Day weekend in February while on vacation.

2010

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After a heart-warming engagement back in February 2009, the couple decided to make their relationship official and got married in June 2010 during a beautiful ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in New Mexico. The marriage proved to be successful seeing as over 20 years later, the couple are still going strong and showing each other lots of love. The marriage also officially marked Ford as the step-father of Flockhart’s adopted son Liam, although he had already viewed Liam as his own child long before the duo tied the knot.

2015

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2015 was one of the scariest years for the relationship between Ford and Flockhart, where Ford was involved in a near-fatal plane crash that almost took his life. The crash-landing left Ford critically injured and with no memory of the ordeal — but, like always, Flockhart was there to support Ford during his time of need and stuck by his side through the injuries.

In an interview with People, Ford considered himself to be a “lucky guy” that the crash didn’t result in a situation much more serious. Along with those words, Ford spoke highly of his wife in the aftermath of the accident, saying:

“My wife, who is a wonderful lady, understands my passion for aviation, she understands what it means to me and flies with me to this day.”

2016 – Present

As mentioned previously, Ford and Flockhart are not the traditional Hollywood types that adhere to the tabloids and paparazzi to make a few headlines. Although, the couple do continue to make occasional appearances — which usually include catching up with old friends or special events that they know they won’t be hounded at. The post above features a recent picture of Ford and Flockhart together, where the duo attended a private dinner in Sicily while on vacation with their family.

Rather than getting eaten alive by the press, the couple spend most of their days in their peaceful 800-acre ranch out in Jackson, Wyoming. As they venture into the golden years together, the pair are keeping their personal lives and marriage even more private — especially in the wake of increased social media coverage over the last 10 years. And no, neither Ford or Flockhart have active social media accounts. But when you’re in that much love, who do you have to impress online?

Truthfully, the couple enjoy their privacy, and would much rather focus on the inner connection of their overall relationship and family. In doing so, Flockhart hasn’t acted in several years now — presumably to spend more time with her family — while Ford is reportedly deciding whether it’s time to call it quits or not. And, honestly, we love that for them.