Here’s why people think Travis Kelce might be cheating on Taylor Swift, and we have questions

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the “It” couple of 2024, and there’s no doubt of that. From publicly showing up for each other, to songs and cameos, fans can’t get enough of Travis and Taylor’s IRL rom-com romance. However, are they really endgame, and what about the cheating rumors?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in July 2023, but made their relationship public in late September 2023. The new(-ish) couple is at the top of their respective games — he wins at football, she wins at everything music-related, and they quickly became a fan-favorite couple.

They introduced each other to their friends and family, and have done everything they could to support one another. Swift attended several Kansas City Chiefs games the past season, with her flying over after a concert to attend the Super Bowl. In return, Travis attended many The Eras Tour shows, and continued to show up and be proud of each other.

Is Travis Kelce cheating on Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are some of the biggest names in the public eye in 2024, and everything they do turns into a headline. Of course, not everything is positive, because people love speculating. This past April, Travis Kelce went viral on TikTok after a user re-shared a video with the title, “Alleged Travis Kelce Cheating on Taylor Swift Allegations ???? This has to be a joke 💀” and the heading “Travis Kelce cheating scandal this has to be a joke right.”

Fans dismissed the video, as there has been no official “cheating scandal” announcement or proof that the video was real. There were no insiders, videos, or reports that say that Travis has ever cheated on Taylor. The video was originally posted by influencer Mikey Angelo on April 1, with many believing it was a very poor April Fool’s joke, since there was no indication to believe otherwise.

However, Travis does have a concerning past, his ex, Maya Benberry revealed. Benberry was the winner of Travis’ dating show Catching Kelce in 2016, and she dated him for eight months before he broke up with her to date his ex, Kayla Nicole, and she told InTouch all about their relationship.

“I question the genuineness of the relationship because he’s been talking to the media a lot. I feel like Travis is a narcissist.” She also added, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

It isn’t far-fetched to acknowledge that Kelce did gain some newfound popularity thanks to his relationship with Swift. While he was wildly popular in the U.S. for being a two-time (now three-time) Super Bowl winner, Kelce wasn’t very famous across the pond. He became more popular thanks to his relationship with Taylor, and got additional endorsements, possible movie roles, and more exposure overall.

However, it’s a long road from agreeing that both benefit from the relationship, one way or another, to buying the cheating allegations. So far, there is no indication that Travis was or is unfaithful to the “Lover” singer, so this piece of gossip should be treated accordingly. On top of that, many insiders claim their relationship is different from all their previous romances, so who are we to say if this really isn’t endgame? We’ll just have to see, but we believe in the magic of Tayvis.

