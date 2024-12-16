‘He’s in his 30s, right?’: Amid split with Megan Fox, ex Brian Austin Green blasts MGK and calls his immaturity a ‘damn shame’

Brian Austin Green is a protective ex-husband to his ex-wife, Megan Fox. So much so that he didn’t hold back when he found out that she had broken up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the 51-year-old actor encountered one of TMZ’s paparazzi while out and about in Calabasas, California. During the encounter, the tabloid’s staff member asked Green what he thought of Fox’s recent split from MGK. Based on the interview video released by the outlet on the same day, Green appeared taken aback when he heard the question. At the start of the clip, he looked like he was in high spirits while walking to a parking lot with his Starbucks coffee in hand. However, his expression quickly changed after hearing the news.

“I didn’t even know,” Green told the paparazzo once he learned about Fox and MGK breaking up. TMZ’s interviewer then continued by spilling some details about the split, such as how the Transformers actress got upset after finding some “inappropriate” content on the rapper’s phone. Green let out the biggest sigh while listening to the four-one-one.

“How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t het he?” Green tried to ask calmly. But when the interviewer confirmed that the rapper was indeed 30, he quickly rolled his eyes and urged MGK — currently aged 34 — to “grow up” because his partner’s “pregnant.”

Clarifying why he was reacting this way, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said, “I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”

While Fox, 38, is due to give birth to her and MGK’s child in March next year, she’s already a mom to three kids with Green — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Fox and Green were married between 2010 and 2021. The actress reportedly filed for divorce just days after she and MGK made their relationship public, according to People. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time MGK — real name Colson Baker — will welcome a child, either. He is already a father to a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with his ex, Emma Cannon.

After hearing the details of Fox and MGK’s split, Green commented, “That’s a damn shame. I’m heartbroken about it [because] I know she’s been so excited. [The] kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

When asked what he was feeling knowing that his children also spend time with the “Rap Devil” artist, he admitted that “nothing about it makes [him] feel any better.” He then concluded his statement, saying, “If that’s the case, that’s a tragic situation, and I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

Fox and MGK’s split is still shrouded in mystery. Reports say they broke up after the Jennifer’s Body star discovered some “suspicious” text messages from other women on the rapper’s phone. However, there’s no information yet on what the texts said.

Sources say Fox is “done” with MGK, but that she’s willing to co-parent with him. However, considering that she’s still protective of his image in not disclosing the texts, it could be a sign that there’s hope for the pair to reconcile. In February 2023, they also reportedly had a big fight after the Grammy Awards, but then they got back together a few months later.

